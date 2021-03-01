LOS ANGELES, Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dataPlor, a leading provider of emerging markets business and point-of-interest (POI) data today announced the launch of its licensable Latin American dataset. The offering expands dataPlor's regional coverage from Mexico to include millions of new verified data records across Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, and Peru.
Using a novel approach to data gathering and validation–including AI bot calling and human-powered quality assurance–dataPlor expands its delivery of rich datasets to meet the commercial data needs of global enterprises.
"Business datasets in emerging markets are notoriously inaccurate and incomplete," shared Geoffrey Michener, CEO, dataPlor. "Yet this data powers everyday consumer experiences, like map and ride-sharing apps, as well as expansion strategies for multinational corporations."
Emerging markets are home to 400 million small businesses; over 10x the size of the US SMB market. However, because building and sustaining robust datasets in these markets is difficult, few data companies maintain offerings. Those that do exist are error-prone and incomplete. Publicly available data fares worse as record keeping is stymied by outdated techniques, bureaucracy, and limited funding.
Michener noted how demand is surging for multi-country, regional datasets as companies seek to capitalize on burgeoning emerging market economies, growing consumer classes, and widely-available broadband and mobile technology. Notably, by 2025, the geospatial data market is expected to surpass $90 billion.
"Our Mexico dataset is licensed to some of the largest companies in the world and across multiple industries. We also recognize that enterprises are eager for more. While single market access is nice, pan-regional datasets are ideal to fit land-and-expand product and service models," shared Michener.
As dataPlor expands the breadth and depth of its dataset offerings, new enterprise use cases emerge. The company sees strong demand from a variety of service providers from insurance and financial enterprises to ecommerce, mapping, and GIS companies.
"Rich, reliable data is a competitive advantage," shares Aldo Bucio, Head of LATAM and APAC for dataPlor. "Companies need wide-reaching regional data for everything from underwriting and risk assessment, to firmographic sales insights."
dataPlor is actively generating new datasets for other global markets and expects to announce additional regional product availability in Q2 2021.
About dataPlor
dataPlor helps companies succeed in emerging markets by delivering high quality business and POI datasets. Using a proprietary platform featuring AI-automation and human-driven quality assurance, dataPlor delivers licensable datasets for hard-to-reach global markets. The company is backed by leading investors including Quest Venture Partners, ffVC, and Space Capital.
To join other Fortune 100 companies licensing dataPlor data in Mexico, Brazil and beyond, visit http://www.dataplor.com.
