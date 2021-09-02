LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datapred, the digital twin for raw material and energy buyers, today announced that it started delivering market analyses and price trend predictions to participants in the European Emission Trading System.
This online version of Datapred is accessible from the Datapred website (http://www.datapred.com) and from the InsightCommodity platform of EEX (http://www.insightcommodity.com), where it is the first Analytics and Price Forward Curve solution available to buyers of EU Allowances.
The new solution is based on the analysis and prediction engine included in Datapred's digital twin for raw material and energy buyers. Datapred uses advanced time series modeling, and processes tens of data streams (EUA prices from EEX of course, but also energy prices, stock prices, market indices, temperatures…) to provide buyers with the analyses, predictions and simulations they need to make better decisions.
To launch its CO2 solution, Datapred has notably drawn from the experience accumulated during the past three years with large European players in the natural gas, power, metals and chemicals markets – most of them mandatory participants in the European Emission Trading System.
Datapred will enrich the solution continuously – both enlarging its coverage of EUA buying instruments and enriching the visualization, anticipation and optimization tools available to EUA buyers.
