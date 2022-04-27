Dataquest is excited to announce they are partnering with Microsoft to offer 500 scholarships to applicants from underrepresented groups who seek to start a career in the data field. Upon completing the Dataquest Power BI training program, recipients will receive a free opportunity to take the Exam PL-300 Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dataquest is excited to announce they are partnering with Microsoft to offer 500 scholarships to applicants from underrepresented groups who seek to start a career in the data field.
The scholarship application period runs from April 25 to June 25, 2022, and is open to anyone underrepresented in the data field. Gender, ethnicity, education level, and income are all axes of diversity that will receive consideration.
Upon completing the Dataquest Power BI training program, recipients will receive a free opportunity to take the Exam PL-300 Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst.
A scholarship to improve representation in the data field
Significant equity gaps exist in data roles.
- Only 15% to 22% of all professionals in data science-related roles were women in 2020 (BCG).
- Only 5.2% of data scientists were LatinX, and only 1% were African American in 2021 (Zappia).
- 94% of data scientists had at least a college degree in 2021 (General Assembly).
"My goal when I started Dataquest was to help millions of people break into the data field. As a self-taught data scientist, I know how hard it can be to get your foot in the door. That's why I'm excited to be collaborating with Microsoft — Power BI is a key skill that helps people start new analytics roles. Our scholarship initiatives help us continue our mission and improve access to education." —Vik Paruchuri, Dataquest Founder
An initiative for interactive training
Dataquest and Microsoft have partnered to offer the first interactive Power BI courses. These courses teach Power BI through a project-based, in-browser approach. This prepares learners for real-world skill application, increasing comprehension and confidence. After completing the 12-week program, learners will be well prepared to pass the PL-300 Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Exam and continue advancing their data careers.
Microsoft Power BI is the industry leader for analytics and business intelligence platforms. Proficiency with Power BI is also one of the most common requests in data job descriptions.
"We're very pleased to work with Dataquest on these scholarships. This initiative supports our strategy to help every person and every organization on the planet achieve more. By combining Microsoft expertise with the interactive Dataquest learning platform, learners will acquire digital skills necessary to pass the PL-300 exam and prepare for a career in data science." —Geoff Hirsch, Senior Director at Microsoft.
Learn more about the scholarship and how to apply here.
About Dataquest
Dataquest was founded in 2015 to help anyone learn data science and advance their careers. With Dataquest Career paths, learners get everything they need to start a new job in 3 to 9 months. Learners can build a portfolio as they progress through the program and earn career path certification by completing a capstone project.
