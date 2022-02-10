SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataSelf, Inc., the mid-market leader in business analytics, today announced the completion of a ground-breaking four-year development project that enables organizations to realize a robust system of actionable intelligence -- via an analytics solution that is fully implemented in under one hour.
The reduction in implementation time is due to a complete redesign of DataSelf's award-winning ETL+™ (Extract, Transform, Load) technology.
According to Joni Girardi, DataSelf Founder & CEO, the demand for a new technology was due to the increasingly hybrid data environment in which today's businesses operate. "In the past, most organizations looked at analytics for a single application – typically either ERP or CRM. Today, organizations are looking for an analytics solution that ties in with multiple 'data silos' -- and those silos have grown in complexity, with data stored in multiple places such as the cloud, on-premises, and even across countless Excel files."
Data fluidity is at the center of the DataSelf's next-generation technology – the idea that since an organization's data sets are constantly in flux, their staff cannot afford to allocate weeks (or even days) to reconfiguring their analytics solution. "The watchword in software today is 'agility'", says Girardi. "The previous generation of analytics solutions assumed that once you configured the 'plumbing' that was behind an analytics solution, you'd rarely – if ever – need to change it. That fact is no longer true today."
In addition to accommodating additions and changes to an organization's individual data silos, the increasing demand for enterprise-wide analytics required a change to how analytics solutions process their data. The new ETL+ expedites the data extraction & load process – usually completing in less than 60 minutes for an average-sized ERP application database.
Complementing the new ETL+ technology are the best-of-breed Business Intelligence (BI) technologies (Tableau and Power BI), a highly-scalable SQL Server data warehouse, and a rich set of KPIs ready on day one.
"For today's businesses, the concept of 'a single version of the truth' is increasingly dependent on data in multiple applications in an ever-changing data environment", adds Girardi. "Our next-generation solution makes that truth available in a uniquely affordable manner."
The deployment of DataSelf Advanced Analytics is available for such systems as Acumatica, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Quickbooks, Sage 100, Sage 300, Sage Intacct, Sage X3 and other systems.
Visit https://dataself.com to learn more about the next-generation release of ETL+, currently available to clients and partners.
About DataSelf Corp.
DataSelf Corp. is based in Santa Clara, CA and is the leading provider of business intelligence and analytics solutions to small and mid-sized organizations. Incorporating the industry's top-rated Tableau and Power BI technologies, DataSelf's solution is deployable in minutes, and rapidly scalable. It integrates with Acumatica, HubSpot, Infor CRM, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Quickbooks, Sage 100, Sage 300, Sage CRM, Sage Intacct, Sage X3, Salesforce.com, and other systems. DataSelf empowers key decisionmakers by providing easier and faster access to critical data across their business. For more information, visit https://www.dataself.com.
Media Contact
Joni Girardi, DataSelf Corporation, +1 (888) 910-9802 Ext: 701, jgirardi@dataself.com
