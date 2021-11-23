EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industrial automation is based on detecting the presence, position, or quality of an object, in any production and logistics sector. To innovate this area and facilitate the transition to industry 4.0, the DATASENSING project was launched, a combination of the Sensor & Safety / Machine Vision Business Unit of Datalogic, a world leader in automatic data acquisition, and M.D. Micro Detectors, a company operating in the design, production, and sale of industrial sensors.
DATASENSING intends to strengthen its presence in industrial automation globally through a complete offering of sensors in various technologies, optoelectronic devices for the safety of machines and production plants, automated vehicle guidance and machine vision for Smart Manufacturing.
CEO, Cosimo Capuzzello, said, "DATASENSING starts from solid foundations and I am sure it will reach important milestones as early as 2021, with an expected turnover of 76 million euros. Thanks to the agreement with Datalogic, we have created an industrial enterprise with a hundred years of experience, merging two realities that have made the history of sensors in our country since the early 1970s: M.D. Micro Detectors with its pioneering product and production process technology and Datalogic with an innovative product portfolio and a consolidated presence on a global level."
