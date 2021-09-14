TORONTO, Sep. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datatel Inc., a leader in IVR Payments and Payment Technology solutions for over 20 years today announced a partnership with VoPay to bring advanced EFT acceptance and payout solutions to Canadian businesses.
As part of its strategy to enable merchants to accept payments and initiate payouts through multiple channels 24/7 by the way of easy-to-use software - including EFT, direct debit payments, payouts and account-to-account payments - Datatel has partnered with VoPay, a leading-edge payment technology solution provider specializing in fast, data-rich, and efficient open banking payment technology.
Datatel's integration with VoPay's A2A network platform delivers to businesses, healthcare providers and government institutions a complete suite of C2B and B2B EFT acceptance, bank-debit and payout solutions that enable businesses to accelerate bill-to-payment time and provide a simplified payment experience for its customers.
For example, an insurance company can direct customers to pay their bills by visiting their website or from a link included in an invoice which allows the customer to make authorized A2A payments by connecting a bank account, have its ownership validated, and pay for their policy. Policyholders can also authorize future policy payments from the same bank account from the same interaction. Or a car dealership can direct customers to make their vehicle down payment by sending them a payment link that allows the new car owner to authorize the payment directly from their bank account, thus, allowing deals to close faster as well as eliminating the paperwork and paper cheque exchange process commonly used in the industry.
"Our partnership with VoPay will make it as easy as possible for businesses to add [bank linked payments] with as little work as possible," says Barnard Crespi, co-founder, and Co-CEO at Datatel. "Through our combined solutions, we aim to deliver a simplified payment experience and remove the complexities that businesses currently experienced with their payment process"
In addition to enabling automated account-2-account C2B and B2B payments, Datatel also provides through its partnership with VoPay risk mitigation as a built-in service. This ensures all transfers originating from a payee will complete as intended or cancelled without a negative impact on the customer or business.
"We look forward to this great partnership with Datatel, and the impact it will have on businesses and how they operate," said Hamed Arbabi, Chief Executive Officer at VoPay. "Through this partnership with Datatel, we are aiming to solve critical payment pain points and inefficiencies for both businesses and consumers across North America by utilizing Open Banking payment technology and data intelligence solutions."
ABOUT DATATEL
Twenty-four years ago, we launched Datatel with the vision to deliver innovative payment software, and secure IVR communication solutions to help our clients become more agile, profitable, secure, and successful.
Datatel's IVR Payments, Payment Technology, and transaction automation solutions are employed globally by thousands of businesses, healthcare providers, academic institutions, government, software companies, and service providers.
Our success comes from investing in our people, our customers, our partners, and technology. With a focus on innovation, we have arrived at a service delivery model that guarantees our customers' satisfaction.
ABOUT VOPAY
VoPay is a data-driven payment transformation company. We build innovative products that reduce friction in B2B payments and enable near real-time processing for digital platforms that require payments capabilities.
VoPay's Payment-as-a-Service platform is revolutionizing the future of payments by creating robust payment, collection and verification solutions specifically designed for each industry. By integrating a single API, businesses can instantly connect to all major payment rails securely and leverage data-rich information for better decision-making.
Media Contact
Barnard Crespi, Datatel Inc, +1 (800) 831-6660 Ext: 251, sales@datatel-systems.com
SOURCE Datatel Inc