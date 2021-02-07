MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataVeil Technologies (https://www.dataveil.com) has released version 4.2 of its DataVeil data masking software. The latest improvements include JSON and XML masking support for SQL Server and Oracle databases. Data masking is the process of replacing sensitive data with fictitious and often realistic non-sensitive data so that the data can be safely used in non-secure environments.
Increasingly, organizations are handling more sensitive data from more data sources. Common formats used to share and store data are JSON and XML. These formats are extremely flexible and each record can store an enormous amount of data. Furthermore, each record can have a completely different layout from one to the next.
DataVeil 4.2 provides a simple and elegant way to mask such complex and highly variable data structures. Using well-understood path expressions, such as JSONPath and XPath, the user can define how values found on a matching path are to be masked. Furthermore, DataVeil can mask multiple values found on a single path distinctly and consistently with how other data outside of JSON and XML have been masked. This offers a significant advantage over other software that are unable to distinctly mask multiple values on a single path and instead replace all such values with a single masked value thereby losing consistency and potentially breaking relationships to other data. A video demonstration can be viewed at https://www.dataveil.com/demo/
"These latest improvements to the DataVeil software demonstrate our company's ongoing commitment to innovate and deliver high quality data masking solutions for our users," said CEO Terry Swiatkiwsky. "Our strategic focus has been on data masking since 2010 and our software has become known for its sophisticated capabilities and remarkable ease-of-use."
DataVeil has a wide range of application, anywhere that an accurate and representative non-sensitive version of the original sensitive data would be useful, such as in Testing, Development, Outsourcing, Data Analysis, Training and Support.
Established in 2002 and headquartered in Australia, DataVeil Technologies is a software and related services company that specializes in data masking software and support. As the developer of the DataVeil and FileMasker data-masking software solutions used in over 100 countries, DataVeil Technologies continually improves and refines its offerings to meet the evolving needs of data privacy and security laws, while providing its discerning customers with the first-class products and support they have come to expect. Learn more at: https://www.DataVeil.com/.
Media Contact
Terry Swiatkiwsky, DataVeil Technologies Pty Ltd, +61 3 9010-5511, corporate@dataveil.com
SOURCE DataVeil Technologies Pty Ltd