TROY, Mich., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Army awarded Defense Automotive Technologies Consortium (DATC) member Perspecta Labs, the innovative applied research arm of Perspecta Inc., a $952,346 award, to produce prototypes for ground vehicle platforms to increase cybersecurity capabilities and maximize system survivability and force protection.
With the Assurance and Verification of Vehicular Microelectronic Systems (AV2MS) project, the government is seeking a prototype to verify and validate operation of on-vehicle hardware, software and firmware without degrading the functionality of vehicular microelectronics. The AV2MS prototype will identify malicious and unintended compromise in hardware, software or firmware and present threat mitigation strategies that do not degrade the vehicle's designed functionality in a powered-on state.
The prototype will be demonstrated on an existing military platform, with the intent of integration into a U.S. Army Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) platform.
"We are excited for our government customer and our member Perspecta Labs," said Brandon Card, Executive Director at DATC. "Cybersecurity is a critical component for the Army's modernization plans, so DATC is eager to provide leading cybersecurity solutions to support the warfighter."
"Perspecta Labs is looking forward to providing an innovative, on-board cyber capability that works alongside existing supply chain security and post-manufacturing of vehicular microelectronics to secure mission-critical U.S. Army ground vehicle platforms," says Petros Mouchtaris, president and general manager, Perspecta Labs. "We will leverage our expertise to develop, design, integrate, test, evaluate, document and deliver a novel cyber solution that meets demanding constraints in real-time operation and size, weight, power and cost."
DATC enables connection of advanced automotive suppliers to the U.S. Army's efforts to modernize its ground forces. DATC's rich technology capabilities helped the government link to Perspecta Labs. The project, including options, has a 48-month timeline.
DATC currently has nearly 200 members, with 70% of these classified as non-traditional defense contractors. DATC members gain access to government projects and visibility of their capabilities to the government and among other members. A majority of DATC members have limited or no prior government procurement experience. They greatly benefit from a facilitator such as DATC, which streamlines the process and requirements for engaging the government.
About DATC
The Defense Automotive Technologies Consortium (DATC) is a unique public-private partnership created in 2016 to connect advanced automotive technology suppliers to government technology modernization efforts. DATC can address work from any government agency, including state governments, related to the core technology areas defined in its scope. DATC was created through SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (ITC) to support the Defense Arsenal Automotive (DA2) OTA sponsored by U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center; 'automotive' is broadly understood as self-propelled vehicles for land, air, sea or space. DATC's eight core technology areas are: Automotive Cyber Security; Vehicle Safety; Vehicle Light Weighting; Autonomous Vehicles and Intelligent Systems; Connected Vehicles; Advanced Energy Storage; Propulsion; Active Suspension.
More information about DATC, including upcoming events and membership information, can be found at: https://datc.sae-itc.com.
SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC®) is an affiliate of SAE International. The SAE ITC team specializes in establishing and managing consortia by providing proven processes, tools and resources. ITC enables public, private, academic and government organizations to connect and collaborate in neutral, pre-competitive forums thus empowering the setting and implementation of strategic business improvements in highly engineered industries globally. (http://www.sae-itc.com)
About Perspecta Inc.
At Perspecta, we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.
Disclaimer
Reference herein to any specific commercial company, product, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the United States Government or the Department of the Army (DoA). The opinions of the authors expressed herein do not necessarily state or reflect those of the United States Government or the DoA, and shall not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes
