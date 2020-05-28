SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datera, Inc., the global leader in autonomous data services software that powers data for the open cloud, announced today it has entered into a partner agreement with Fujitsu, a leading ITC company, to advance enterprises' transition to achieving agility and efficiency in the software-defined data center. This agreement enables Fujitsu to integrate the Datera Data Services Platform into its product portfolio and bring it to market globally, beginning with immediate availability in Japan and Europe.
Datera's Data Services Platform is an autonomous software-defined storage (SDS) platform that provides advanced automation and enterprise-grade performance for mission-critical applications and workloads. With Datera, Fujitsu will enable enterprises to more rapidly transition to the software-defined data center running on bare metal, virtual machines, and containers such as Kubernetes—all in a single platform. Datera's automation and applied machine learning continuously optimizes data operations while radically reducing capital and operating costs of enterprise storage.
"Our global agreement with Datera brings together best of breed data center technologies to expand Fujitsu's global portfolio," said Koji Uchida, Head of Storage System Division, Fujitsu. "We are pleased to enter this partnership with Datera to deliver leading next-generation cloud infrastructure solutions that address the scalability, manageability and performance challenges enterprises face with their data, as well as enable new technology adoption such as containers."
The Cloud & Data Center Research Practice at Omdia marks the transition to software-defined approaches, indicating that server-based storage or "server SANs" are growing significantly faster than traditional solutions. North America is the largest SDS market and will continue to represent the majority of SDS operations going forward1. Asia Pacific including Japan has shown 18 percent, 2019 year-over-year growth, reflecting a desire to bring cloud data management practices to on-premises data. EMEA is just starting to ramp SDS use with five percent, 2019 year-over-year growth that is expected to jump to 21 percent in 2020.
"Digital transformation is a primary objective of today's CIOs including the transformation of data operations to adopt cloud data management approaches -- and for many organizations the quickly changing requirements brought on addressing COVID-19 pandemic opportunities has demonstrated the value in cloud approaches," said Dennis Hahn, Principal Storage Analyst, Cloud & Data Center Research Practice at Omdia. "Respondents in our latest Data Center Storage Strategies and Leadership Survey rated cloud data management and optimization features as their top sought-after storage purchasing criteria. Harnessing next generation applied machine learning to provide zero touch optimization, will address these market needs head on."
"Today's announcement marks yet another key milestone on Datera's journey to delivering an entirely new approach to automating data operations for the software-defined data center," said Guy Churchward, CEO of Datera. "This agreement with Fujitsu further highlights the market's drive toward software-defined architectures core to cloud operations at scale and opens an additional pathway to take our leading platform to new markets."
