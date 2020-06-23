NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States begins to slowly re-open, people will have to adjust to the new "normal." Dating.com, part of the Dating.com Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, has revealed helpful tips on how to ease back into the dating scene. The popular dating site also shares data on the types of dates singles are most excited to go on after months of virtual dates conducted from their homes.
Finding motivation to go on dates is already a challenge in itself, especially when you have been stuck inside for several months. Dating.com conducted a survey of its members to discover their thoughts on dating as stay at home orders begin to lift and countries begin to reopen. Findings include:
- 85% of daters are excited to get back to their normal dating schedule, which includes meeting people they met online in person
- Although many singles are excited to get back to their normal dating schedules, Almost 60% reported that they will ease into the in-person dating scene as they want to be cautious.
- A majority of members surveyed shared that they are going to continue to online date because it is a convenient way to make connections.
"Currently, singles are stuck in a weird position when it comes to dating. They aren't sure if they should continue to meet people online or take those connections offline and have an in person date" says Maria Sullivan, dating expert and VP of Dating.com. "With quarantine orders beginning to lift, singles will slowly but surely go back to their pre-isolation dating ways. At Dating.com, we found that a majority of singles are excited to begin meeting those they made a connection with in-person and we couldn't be happier. We have also discovered that for the time being, some singles feel more comfortable sticking to online dating, and that is great too."
After being home for so long, you might feel like you have lost your magic touch when it comes to successful dating. Dating.com has pulled together the below tips on how to get back into the dating game:
- Chat online before meeting in person: Chatting online or via text message will allow you to get familiar with the person you potentially want to start dating. You might have already been chatting online for several weeks, which is good because it will help you to make a connection with a person, and when you finally are able to meet up, it is like you are hanging out with a friend rather than a stranger.
- Put on your favorite outfit: When you look good, you feel good, so put on an outfit that makes you feel confident, such as that dress that hugs your curves, or that watch that makes you feel like a hundred bucks. Confidence is a huge turn on for many, so help boost your confidence by wearing what you feel your best in.
- Prepare questions to ask: Being prepared is essential, so having a list of questions will ensure the conversation will not have any awkward pauses because no one knows what to say. Some fun date questions include: "What is your dream vacation?" and "Would you rather…"
Virtual dates have come to be the new norm, but now with things slowly going back to normal, Dating.com members have shared the type of dates they look forward to the most when meeting their quarantine interest in real life, all while following social distancing recommendations:
- Mini Golfing
- Having a Picnic in the Park
- Beach Excursions
- Drive-in Movies
- Taking a nature walk or an adventurous hike
- Taking a bike ride
- Planting a garden
- Exercising together, take yoga outdoors
- Watching a Livestream of a concert together
- Mini-road trip
To register and find your perfect match to take on a thrilling post quarantine date, please visit www.dating.com.
About Dating.com Group: Dating.com Group is a global social discovery platform, enabling people from around the globe to connect through the power of shared interests and mutual benefits. Dating.com Group has offices in seven countries and a team of more than 500 professionals with more than 73 million registered users across the entire portfolio. Our brands include Dating.com, DateMyAge, LovingA, Tubit, AnastasiaDate, ChinaLove, and many more, each with a unique platform tailored to different communities defined by interest, geography and demographics.