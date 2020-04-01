NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating.com, part of the Dating.com Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, has analyzed its recent record highs in platform activity. As a result, today the platform has announced its discovery of the top five countries turning to online dating while stuck at home, sharing unique insights into the differentiated approach each group takes in the search for love.
Dating.com found that United States takes the lead as the most active country for online dating, closely trailed by India, then Ireland, the United Kingdom and, lastly, Spain. While the language of love is universal, the ways in which these users choose to connect with a potential partner is unique, especially as we all adjust to a new normal at home. Standout trends among each group include:
- Conversations among users located in India and Ireland span the longest length of time, on average 19-25 consecutive days in length before moving off of the dating platform.
- Users in the United States pursue the highest amount of new matches per day, on average with six or more conversations initiated.
- In the United Kingdom, users tend to log on in the highest volume mid-day.
- Users registered in Spain are most open to speak to other users via in-app video chat features.
- Overall, each of these top countries have more than 57% of users registered to that country active and online at any given moment between 6am-12pm and 6pm-12am local time.
There has been an 82% uptick in global online dating since early March, and Maria Sullivan, Vice President of Dating.com, expects this to continue to rise as more countries put social-distancing practices into place. "Online dating exist to makes finding love possible no matter where you are located or what's going on in the world," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Dating Expert of Dating.com. "Who is to say if you live in New York, that the love of your life will conveniently be located there too? Its wishful thinking and not necessarily the most impactful way to find your perfect person. In order to give love a fair shot, it's important to explore all of your options, even if it's with a connection from somewhere you never expected."
There is someone special for all who are curious about Dating.com's extensive, international network of singles. With access to millions of potential matches from more than 32 countries worldwide, members increase their chances of finding their other half while faced with an unprecedented set of obstacles during quarantine. To register, please visit www.dating.com.
About Dating.com Group: Dating.com Group is a global social discovery platform, enabling people from around the globe to connect through the power of shared interests and mutual benefits. Dating.com Group has offices in seven countries and a team of more than 500 professionals with more than 73 million registered users across the entire portfolio. Our brands include Dating.com, DateMyAge, LovingA, Tubit, AnastasiaDate, ChinaLove, and many more, each with a unique platform tailored to different communities defined by interest, geography and demographics.
