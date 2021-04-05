TAMPA, Fla., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DATIS HR Cloud and the National Council for Behavioral Health today announced a renewed partnership. DATIS is the leading provider of unified HR and Payroll software for the human services industry. The National Council is the nation's voice of mental health and addiction providers who care for 10 million adults and children. This new partnership will bring tailored workforce management best practices and technology solutions to more behavioral health and human services agencies that serve our communities.
DATIS has been a Strategic Partner of the National Council since 2013 and is looking forward to this new, advanced partnership structure. As the Official HR & Payroll Platinum Partner of the National Council, DATIS will continue their firm commitment to providing unified software solutions designed to address the unique workforce management needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. The platform empowers organizations to increase visibility and maximize resources with a single solution for the entire employee lifecycle – including Position Control, HR management, Recruiting, Time & Attendance, Payroll, Talent Management, Benefits, Analytics, and more.
"We're looking forward to continuing our partnership with the National Council to support these critical organizations and the important work they do for our communities," said Erik Marsh, President of DATIS. "This platinum partnership will benefit human services agencies by providing them with the solutions they need to improve operational efficiency and achieve financial sustainability."
As part of this partnership, DATIS and the National Council will be partnering on content and thought leadership throughout the year. The DATIS Evolve3 Summit held virtually on March 3-5, featured a CCBHC-focused session led by the National Council. DATIS will also be presenting a workforce management panel session at the National Council's upcoming NatCon21 on May 3-5, the largest mental health and addiction conference in the world.
About DATIS
DATIS provides a completely unified HR and Payroll platform purpose-built for human services organizations. Their software empowers employees, engages teams, and evolves organizations by uniting all aspects of workforce management within a single platform. The end-to-end solution encompasses all aspects of the employee lifecycle including Position Control, HR Management, Recruiting, Time & Attendance, Payroll, Benefits, Performance Management, Business Intelligence, and more. For more information on DATIS and the services they provide, visit https://www.datis.com.
About the National Council
The National Council for Behavioral Health is the unifying voice of America's health care organizations that deliver mental health and addictions treatment and services. Together with our 3,381 member organizations serving over 10 million adults, children and families living with mental illnesses and addictions, the National Council is committed to all Americans having access to comprehensive, high-quality care that affords every opportunity for recovery. The National Council introduced Mental Health First Aid USA and more than 2 million Americans have been trained. Learn more at https://www.thenationalcouncil.org/.
