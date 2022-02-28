NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital data pioneer Datonics and Atedra, a leading global provider of digital advertising solutions, have partnered to release a new CTV data offering aimed at advertisers looking to reach audiences through streaming media. The new CTV data within the Atedra platform provides advertisers with greater scale, improved accuracy, and an abundance of segments to power CTV ad campaigns.
This release follows Atedra's addition of CTV and OTT streaming inventory to its platform, which is enabling omnichannel marketing strategies for brands. With the rise in consumption of streaming content, CTV and OTT have become increasingly important channels for brands. According to Statista, 61.25% of Canadian viewers watched subscription services, such as Netflix, Crave TV or Amazon Prime Video, between July 2020 and July 2021, and viewership is growing.
"The CTV and OTT environments are becoming more important to advertisers, who are looking to reach engaged audiences and reallocate ad spend from linear TV and radio," said Pierre-Antoine Fradet, President and CEO, Atedra. "We are happy to partner with Datonics to enhance our CTV offering for advertisers and help them connect with audiences on this very important medium."
Atedra advertisers and partners who leverage CTV data benefit from Datonics' ability to match online data with scale and accuracy to household IP addresses. Datasets are linked to IP addresses for 110M households in North America. Proprietary technology tests daily against deterministic datasets to dynamically identify the most recent IP address. Each household is set with a unique identifier allowing advertisers to confidently target a stable audience.
"This is an important year for advertisers, as they ramp up their strategies and prepare for the loss of the third-party cookie. CTV as a channel is one of the least impacted by the changes, and its growth is even more reason for advertisers to become proficient in it," said Michael Benedek, CEO, Datonics. "The new CTV data offering from Atedra is a great opportunity for brands to make their CTV campaigns smarter and more precise, as well as future proof their overall omnichannel strategies."
Datonics data is built on 300+ million monthly users, aggregated from a network of online websites and best-in-class specialty data partners, includes 1,300 segments of search, intent, life-stage, behavioral, B2B, demographic, point-of-interest and past purchase segments. Datonics also offers an unlimited number of custom segments that can be built from keywords or location visits.
About Atedra
Atedra, a company founded in 2006, won recognition through its vast digital network and programmatic capabilities. Recently launching their Digital-out-of- home audience platform and first in the world to be able to change a DOOH screen based on who's in front of it in real time, it now offers ad agencies and advertisers a 360 spectrum of product offerings with digital, mobile, connected TV and DOOH into one platform. Atedra's technology is proprietary: DSP, SSP, DMP, AI, Ad server & CMS. Atedra is a proud TAG member with offices in Montreal, Toronto and New York. http://www.atedra.com
About Datonics
Over a decade ago, Datonics pioneered the integration of audience data into programmatic platforms. Today, Datonics continues to innovate and enable thousands of companies to succeed with its world-class search, intent, life stage, behavioral, demographic, B2B and visitor location (point-of-interest) data. Datonics' audiences can be activated in programmatic, mobile, social and CTV environments. Datonics is a subsidiary of AlmondNet and sister company of next generation identity resolution leader IntentIQ. Datonics is a remote-first company with roots in New York City and an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. Datonics is a member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI). For details, please visit http://www.Datonics.com.
Media Contact
Gina Preoteasa, GBP Communications, +1 (646) 820-1048, gina@gbp.news
SOURCE Datonics