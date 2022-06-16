Datonics aligns with leading identity solutions to expand the reach of its data in a cookieless future
NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital data pioneer Datonics has joined the Unified ID 2.0 initiative, an identity solution and open-source digital framework developed by The Trade Desk. The integration allows Datonics to associate Unified ID 2.0 values with its data, thereby allowing media buyers within The Trade Desk to use Datonics data to reach specific audiences for their campaign needs.
Unified ID 2.0 is privacy-conscious identity solution built from hashed and encrypted email addresses. Its framework was developed to provide marketers with a way to activate data in a consumer-friendly manner, and consistent with the changes that will take place when third-party cookie are deprecated. Datonics is aligning with leading identity solutions such as Unified ID 2.0 to expand the availability of its data to marketers beginning to operate within the cookieless ecosystem.
"At Datonics, we are focused on providing marketers with sustainable data that drives scale and allows brands to reach audiences in a privacy-safe manner. This is true to our practices for the way digital works today, and also for the way that digital will work in the future," said Michael Benedek, CEO, Datonics. "We are evolving alongside the industry. Datonics joining the Unified ID 2.0 initiative is one example of our commitment."
"As more industry partners like Datonics support Unified ID 2.0, it's exciting to see this new approach to identity continue to gain momentum," said Jay Goebel, GM, Data Partnerships. "It's becoming increasingly important to address the need for an alternative to identity that really is an upgrade for everyone from consumers to advertisers and publishers."
Datonics data is built on 300+ million monthly users, aggregated from a network of online websites and best-in-class specialty data partners, including 1,300 segments of search, intent, life-stage, behavioral, B2B, demographic, point-of-interest and past purchase segments. Datonics also offers an unlimited number of custom segments that can be built from keywords or location visits.
About Datonics:
Over a decade ago, Datonics pioneered the integration of audience data into programmatic platforms. Today, Datonics continues to innovate and enable thousands of companies to succeed with its world-class search, intent, life stage, behavioral, demographic, B2B and visitor location (point-of-interest) data. Datonics' audiences can be activated in programmatic, mobile, social and CTV environments. Datonics is a subsidiary of AlmondNet and sister company of next generation identity resolution leader IntentIQ. Datonics is headquartered in New York City with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. Datonics is a member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI). For details, please visit http://www.Datonics.com.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
