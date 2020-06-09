New data segments help marketers to better address changing consumer behaviors and preferences
TORONTO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful expansion into Canada, leading online data marketplace Datonics has launched a new data taxonomy for the Canadian market. The data is categorized across a number of key classifications and updated in real-time to help marketers better understand shifting consumer behaviors and prioritize and adjust campaigns quickly and effectively.
The new Canadian data taxonomy is structured to easily allow marketers and agencies to search through key verticals and categories such as automotive, retail and ecommerce, online behaviors and robust demographic profiles.
"In developing this new collection of data, we have been thinking about marketer needs and campaign shifts, especially in light of the swift changes happening with COVID-19," said Rodney Perry, General Manager, Datonics. "The taxonomy we have developed is unique in its depth and coverage. We look forward to making it widely available to the Canadian advertising community."
Datonics' new Canadian Data Taxonomy is easily accessible for agencies and clients. The data is self-served through platforms such as Google, The Trade Desk, AppNexus and MediaMath. Custom data plans are available via the Datonics data team based on the entire Datonics taxonomy and its custom keyword segment builder.
The newly launched Canadian data taxonomy adds to Datonics' growing data set, which currently includes 1,200+ pre-packaged and an unlimited number of custom keyword-derived segments, based on high-quality search, purchase intent, life-stage and B2B data on 300+ million North American users. The data in the Canadian Data Taxonomy will continue to grow as Datonics forges new partnerships in the region.
"Across our operations in the U.S. and Canada, we have been working to meet the needs of agencies and brands as they navigate the new normal," said Michael Benedek, CEO, Datonics. "We are excited to be offering this new data taxonomy to our partners in Canada and continue to push ahead on developing best-in-class products for data buyers across North America."
To learn more about the Datonics offering for advertisers or monetizing data in the Canadian offering, please visit www.datonics.com.
About Datonics
Datonics, a subsidiary of AlmondNet and sister company of next generation, cross-device identification platform IntentIQ, is the leading independent aggregator and distributor of highly granular and proprietary search, purchase-intent, life-stage, demographic and B2B data. Datonics' 1,200+ pre-packaged segments and unlimited number of custom keyword-derived segments facilitate the delivery of highly relevant, privacy-sensitive ads to 300+ million North Americans on all of their devices. Datonics is headquartered in New York City with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel and a Canadian headquarters in Toronto. Datonics is a member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI).
