TEL AVIV, Israel, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datos Health, provider of an automated remote care platform, today announced completion of a seven million dollar Series A round of financing. The investment brings Datos' total funding to $9.2 million and will help the company expand its sales and marketing efforts, accelerate product development, increase talent acquisition and foster the company's rapid growth.
The investment was led by Israeli venture fund Crescendo Venture Partners, which was impressed by the robustness and versatility of Datos' platform solution. They were followed by Industry Ventures, a leading US venture capital fund, that joined existing investors Vertex and Angular Ventures.
"The coronavirus pandemic has served as an unwitting catalyst for transforming healthcare systems around the world at a remarkable pace. The demand for data-driven patient engagement and home hospitalization solutions is increasing rapidly, as hospitals seek to optimize resources and manage huge influxes of patients," said Yuval Avni, Managing General Partner at Crescendo Venture Partners. "The Datos team has responded to the current crisis, and the impressive early market adoption of its platform has confirmed to us that its approach to patient care and data handling can significantly support the needed shift to home hospitalization."
Datos Health provides a fully automated remote care platform that directly connects patients – from the comfort of their homes – with healthcare providers. Utilizing its robust data engine, Datos increases care teams' patient management capacity, making it possible to safely monitor, detect, analyze and predict adverse events or other changes in patient conditions. This enables care teams to communicate and intervene in real-time to manage even the most complex medical treatment protocols.
"Both our new and existing investors have been incredibly supportive at this time, as our team works around the clock to offer healthcare provider partners the tools to quickly manage the transition of lower risk COVID-19 patients to home care environments," said Uri Bettesh, Founder and CEO of Datos Health.
Bettesh added, "This investment round validates our mission to move care from the hospitals to the home and become the foundation for future bedless hospitals – the need for which has become painfully clear over the past several months. The positive feedback we've received from our customers demonstrates that Datos can become a crucial partner for health systems to help alleviate patient-overload on overburdened hospitals and improve the quality of care for patients who can be cared for at home."
About Datos Health
Datos Health is a provider of a robust, hospital-grade Remote Care platform representing a groundbreaking, fully automated approach to patient care and data handling. The Datos platform is a true game-changer in that it delivers on the promise and full potential of patient-generated healthcare data, by enabling automation of patient journeys at highly affordable cost. Datos utilizes advanced analytics and works agnostically across any treatment protocol, patient profile, data source, wearable and medical device, allowing automated detection, management and prediction of irregular symptoms. The platform enables rapid and seamless implementation of remote care within existing workflows, and ultimately improves effectiveness throughout care pathways. For more information, visit www.datos-health.com, watch a video about our The Datos Coronavirus Telemedicine Program or email info@datos-health.com.
About Crescendo Venture Partners
Crescendo Venture Partners is a Tel-Aviv based venture capital firm focusing on Israeli early stage software companies that is seeking to join ambitious entrepreneurs who want to build sustainable and profitable businesses based on solid foundations and with the potential of becoming category leaders of the future. For more information, visit www.cr-vp.com.
