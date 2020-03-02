SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datrium, pioneer of the secure multicloud data platform for the resilient enterprise, today announced it was awarded five new US patents for data resiliency and durability; enhanced storage performance; advancements in server-powered deduplication, encryption and compression; and data path monitoring for improved network resilience. These new patents were invented by Datrium's leaders and engineering team, many of whom innovated the industry-leading backup deduplication technology at Data Domain. Datrium now holds 13 US patents and one international.
US patents #10,514,982, #10,359,945, #10,180,948, #10,540,504 and #10,554,520—are aimed at enabling IT leaders to improve the resilience of their data and reduce the risk of disasters. The patents address core methods for providing Live Mount on a cloud blob store, preserving deduplication economics while raising the bar on Blanket Encryption and providing stronger network resilience in clouds that offer limited networking control.
"We are transforming the way enterprises approach disaster recovery with new resilience and data durability enhancements," said Hugo Patterson, Chief Scientist and co-founder of Datrium. "Our team is thrilled to be awarded these patents that are the basis of the next generation of data encryption, deduplication and resilience technology. These patents are key enablers for a secure hybrid and multicloud ecosystem, including DR as a Service in the public cloud."
Datrium's latest patents, as published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, are as follows:
- Blanket Encryption. Datrium US patent #10,540,504 is a method for preserving deduplication while providing Blanket Encryption—in use, in flight and at rest—in distributed storage systems. This advancement enables the economics of state-of-the-art cloud backup storage, while using the best encryption possible to combat emerging threats in today's era of advanced cybercrime.
- Split Provisioning suitable for public cloud deployment. Datrium US Patent #10,180,948 complements US patent #10,140,136 and #10,359,945 (below) and extends Datrium's Split Provisioning to include host caching and non-volatile storage as a separated part of a scaleout storage pool. This Split Provisioning architecture enables Datrium to store data economically in blob storage such as AWS S3 and restart workloads with high performance in on-demand provisioned compute resources to respond to a disaster.
- Managing non-volatile storage as a shared resource in a distributed system. US patent #10,359,945 is a lightweight method for efficiently managing a shared pool of high-speed, non-volatile (NV) storage in a distributed system. It also enables low-latency writes in the cloud even when the bulk of the data is stored in high-latency, but cost-effective blob storage.
- Resilient writes in a degraded distributed erasure-coded storage system with key-based addressing. US patent #10,514,982 is a core element of Datrium Automatrix technology. It shows how to store data with full redundancy and durability even in the face of transient node or drive failures in distributed erasure-coded systems. Most modern systems have mechanisms to eventually recover from a node or drive failure, but there is typically a window after a drive fails and before recovery when new data is stored in degraded mode with reduced durability. With this technology, individual nodes can fail and Datrium will maintain the same level of durability, eliminating this window of data vulnerability. When any of the storage devices in the system become inaccessible, the chunks nominally designated to be written to the device are instead written to alternate devices.
- Data path monitoring in a distributed storage network. Datrium US patent #10,554,520 provides an improved method for distributed storage system network resilience that will work in any cloud and does not rely on the Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP), which is fragile and not available in all clouds. With Datrium's advancements, host software and persistent storage pool software communicate with each other to assess link status and direct data flow to the best paths. Given that networking software in the cloud can fail unpredictably, this method offers enterprises a strategic improvement to storage resilience.
"Our latest patents validate Datrium's position as leader in data resiliency and data protection, in public clouds and on prem. Datrium's world-class engineers continue to push the boundaries of innovation so that we can give our customers the strongest and easiest-to-use infrastructure to meet the growing threats of twenty-first century cybercrimes and natural disasters," said Tim Page, Datrium CEO. "Our team is delivering technical innovations that enable IT leaders to improve the resilience of their data and simultaneously reduce their risk of disaster."
Datrium, the multicloud data platform company, provides the leading software platform for disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (DHCI) and disaster recovery (DR) done right. Datrium natively converges primary, backup, disaster recovery, mobility and encryption into a single platform called Automatrix™. Central to the Datrium Automatrix platform is Datrium DVX, the industry's fastest and most resilient DHCI system. It combines the durability of SANs with the simplicity of HCI, delivers 10x the performance of traditional systems and integrates seamlessly with Datrium Disaster Recovery as a Service for VMware Cloud on AWS (DRaaS). DRaaS delivers the industry's first instant RTO cloud DR from backups on Amazon S3 and protects all VMware workloads in the cloud and on-premises. Secure by design with always-on encryption and architected for the cloud, Datrium maintains fast performance at any scale while protecting against ransomware and other technological or natural disasters and enables frictionless, no-cost software and data portability between public clouds and on-premises data centers. Automatrix technology provides consistent data services across clouds and automates resource orchestration so applications run at peak performance while liberating IT from managing data infrastructure. Datrium is trusted by global enterprises including eMeter – A Siemens Business, vPay® and Stearns. Resilient enterprises run fast on Datrium.™
