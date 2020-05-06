SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datrium, the leader in cloud-native disaster recovery with ransomware protection, today announced that the company is extending its Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS solution to support Edge environments. Datrium DRaaS for Edge is a new, easy to use, cost-effective SaaS solution for data protection and disaster recovery (DR) for VMware workloads in Edge environments and remote office/branch office (ROBO) implementations. With Datrium DRaaS for Edge, in the event of a ransomware attack or other disaster, enterprises can quickly recover locally or failover on demand to Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS with instant Recovery Time Objectives (RTO). Datrium also announced the general availability of Datrium DRaaS Connect for VMware workloads running on HCI, SAN and NAS systems. A modern approach to DR, Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS provides VMware users, both on premises and in the cloud, with access to reliable, cost-effective, cloud-based DR with instant RTO. Like DRaaS Connect, DRaaS for Edge is downloadable to third party on-premises systems and can be managed from a central location, simplifying the management of remote sites and making it ideal for ROBO deployments.
Research on "Ransomware and Disaster Recovery During COVID-19," also announced today, found that ransomware is plaguing the enterprise now more than ever, with 100% of respondents reporting that their company has experienced a ransomware attack in the last 12 months. The research also revealed heightened concern from businesses during the period of remote work resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic: DR is a top priority for businesses right now, with 92.1% of respondents saying it has increased in importance at their company.
The increasing importance of DR within enterprises has resulted in a 450% increase in Datrium's DR customers during the second half of 2019 through the first half of 2020, and expanded the company's global reach. This underscores the need for DR transformation and better data protection at a time where cyber threats like ransomware and other disasters are on the rise.
"IT organizations must deal with data spread across on-premises locations, cloud and edge locations. The challenge companies are grappling with is how to secure all that data," said Phil Goodwin, research director at IDC. "Only about 38% of applications are protected by a disaster recovery plan; it needs to be more of a priority for businesses. The cloud has emerged as a key solution for data protection and disaster recovery. Datrium has leveraged the flexibility of the cloud to transform disaster recovery from what used to be a costly and manual process to something that's much simpler and available on demand."
Meeting the growing global demand for affordable and fast DR, Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS is a cloud-native DRaaS (disaster recovery as a service) solution offering pay-per-use cloud economics, built-in backup, instant RTO and instant compliance checks to enable DR plan efficiency when a disaster strikes.
"Business resiliency is predicated on combining rapid access to mission-critical cloud resources with rock-solid disaster recovery and IT security technology," said Mark Lohmeyer, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Platform Business Unit at VMware. "By leveraging Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS, enterprises have a great option to effectively mitigate risk and better secure their organizations to help prevent major business disruptions."
Built on ControlShift, Datrium's workload orchestrator, Datrium DRaaS provides fully automated failover to VMware Cloud on AWS based on live mounts of VM snapshots held in AWS S3. Datrium offers DRaaS Connect for two different vSphere deployments: DRaaS Connect for VMware vSphere On Prem and DRaaS Connect for VMware Cloud on AWS. DRaaS Connect for VMware vSphere On Prem extends Datrium DRaaS to any VMware vSphere on-premises infrastructure and provides efficient replication of VMware vSphere snapshots into DRaaS deduplicated, compressed, encrypted snapshot storage on Amazon S3. It is managed by a DRaaS cloud-based control plane to define VM protection groups and their frequency, replication and retention policies. On failback, DRaaS will return only changed blocks back to VMware vSphere and the local on-premises infrastructure through DRaaS Connect.
"Datrium makes the cloud-native future of data center protection a reality today," said Datrium CEO Tim Page. "With DRaaS, we've entirely reshaped how modern enterprises approach DR and have addressed the clear demand for DR solutions that ensure rapid recovery without breaking the bank. Datrium enables organizations to make the cloud their DR data center, delivering 10x or greater cost savings."
According to the "Ransomware and Disaster Recovery During COVID-19" research, the cloud was identified as a viable and accessible option for DR with 67.5% of respondents' companies currently leveraging the cloud as part of their DR strategy. Almost all respondents (93.7%) said their company would be willing to adopt cloud DR if they could pay for it on demand and it would protect all of their data, including Edge environments.
DRaaS Connect for VMware Cloud on AWS enables DRaaS to orchestrate failover from a VMware Cloud SDDC in one AWS Availability Zone (AZ) to another AWS AZ. Snapshots of running VMs in the active AZ will be stored in the DRaaS repository on AWS S3. In the event of a disaster, these snapshots can be instantly restarted on ESX hosts in a different AZ, all based on well-defined runbook policies.
Availability
DRaaS Connect for VMware vSphere On Prem will be generally available later this month and DRaaS Connect for VMware Cloud on AWS will be generally available in Q2 2020. DRaaS for Edge will be available to customers globally in Q4 2020.
Supporting Quotes
"Now more than ever we're doubling down on DRaaS—it's the modern approach to DR our customers need for business continuity in a time of crisis," said Frank Wiacek, president at Red8. "Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS is a cost-effective solution that enables our customers to recover from disasters of any kind in minutes."
"Over the last year, we've seen a significant increase in ransomware attacks, making it even more vital for us to be able to help our customers quickly and effectively recover from a disaster," said Mike Piltoff, senior vice president at Champion Solutions Group. "Datrium is perfecting the art of disaster recovery and we're thrilled that the company has extended its game-changing DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS solution to any VMware workload. Now we can deliver cloud-native, on-demand disaster recovery to more customers."
About Datrium
Datrium, the leader in cloud-native disaster recovery with ransomware protection, automates data protection against modern threats and enables enterprises to pay for DR when they need it. Datrium Disaster Recovery as a Service with VMware Cloud on AWS (DRaaS) is an easy-to-use SaaS solution that delivers the industry's first instant RTO cloud DR from backups on AWS S3 and protects all VMware workloads in the cloud and on-premises. Secure by design with always-on encryption, Datrium's DR with built-in cloud backup is transforming the DR market, empowering enterprises to create their own failproof, on-demand data centers in the public cloud where they only pay for recovery when disaster strikes or for testing. Until now, DR has been a complicated and brittle manual process that needs to interact with many disparate components in the data center. The advent of the cloud has made it possible for Datrium to convert this complex process into a simple-to-use, fully automated SaaS application that delivers 10x more cost-efficient DR. By converging primary, backup, disaster recovery, mobility and encryption into a single multicloud platform called Automatrix™, Datrium maintains fast performance at any scale and enables frictionless data portability between public clouds and on-premises data centers. Data services are consistent across clouds and resource orchestration is automated so applications run at peak performance with increased system resilience and reduced data recovery windows. Liberated from managing data infrastructure, IT teams can drive more strategic initiatives for their businesses and application users can get back to productivity faster. Trusted by global enterprises including eMeter – A Siemens Business, vPay® and Stearns, Datrium is DR done right.™
VMware and vSphere are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.
Learn More
Webinar: The Future is SaaS for Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity With VMware Cloud on AWS
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Blog
Media Contact
Diana Brodskiy
Bhava Communications for Datrium
datrium@bhavacom.com
415-306-6199