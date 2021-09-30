TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When you think of a wine professional, what image comes to mind?
According to the Washington Post, a survey of more than 3,100 professionals in the industry, published by SevenFifty Daily, found that 84% of respondents were white, while only 2% identified as black or African.
That would suggest that out of every 3,000+ wine professionals, you will only find about 62 that are black or of African descent.
No matter the reason or cause for such a void of diversity in the wine industry, the fact remains that there clearly are groups severely underrepresented when it comes to wine.
This underrepresentation highlights another void in the wine industry that Wojabi now aims to fill.
With wine education remaining on the forefront of Dave Fider's overall vision for his company, Wojabi is set to launch an online wine education platform in Q4 of 2021.
This adds a clever spin to Wojabi's unique approach to helping its' member understand and enjoy wine together as an online community -- A spin that can pave an easier path to beginning a career in the wine industry, therefore eliminating some of the fear that often causes resistance.
"The overall goal of Wojabi has always been to remove the friction and the intimidating factors that stop most people from learning more about wine. This is a huge step towards that goal, as our education platform will provide on-demand access to wine education. Education that you can digest at your own desired pace," says Fider.
Beginning a career in wine can seem like a lonely path at times. Not knowing where to go, what steps to take, or who to speak to, can be enough of a roadblock to derail one's aspirations to even begin the process.
Wojabi's wine education platform addresses those roadblocks providing access to different digital courses taught by wine-experts online, along with wines shipped right to your doorstep for a full hands-on experience in learning wines from different regions.
Is there still work that needs to be done to understand wine on a deeper level? The answer is a resounding, "yes!"
Wojabi however, seems to be on track to creating a fun, easier and more inclusive path for anyone to reach their desired wine goals.
