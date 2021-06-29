CLEARWATER, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Age Business Systems, developer of the industry's leading pawn management software PawnMaster, is pleased to announce the promotion of Dave Larson to Director of Global Sales and Operations.
Dave has built up an impressive record of success, having previously managed both large and small pawn shops, as well as serving as Director of Global Sales for one of the largest pawn chains in the country. In addition to consistently taking the sales department of Data Age/PawnMaster to new heights, Dave's responsibilities will now include overseeing and directing all operations of Data Age Business Systems. "I will always have a hand in Sales along with Len [Summa, Data Age CEO] as this is the department that keeps the lights on, but operations has always been my strength in any position that I have held," Larson shares.
As the demands of the company get higher and the team grows at exponential rates, Data Age's need for this position has become essential to the future success of the team and the customers who rely on their products and expertise. Dave's goals for his new role are to bring a sense of consistency and accountability to each position, identify areas for improvement, and create better business decisions through data and analysis.
"Dave has a wide variety of sales experience, which will not only help our team but will greatly benefit our customers. His addition to our sales efforts will have an immediate impact on capturing more market share in our industry," said Len Summa.
Dave Larson looks forward to his venture in this new role. "I enjoy the team at Data Age and I believe that being the industry leader in this space is a position that we take very seriously. I look forward to the future growth of our company and our associates," Larson shares.
Media Contact
Didi Abdulnabi, Data Age, 7275829100, dabdulnabi@dataage.com
SOURCE Data Age