CAMDEN, N.J., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Broering, President of Non-Asset Solutions at NFI, will speak at Lehigh University's Center for Supply Chain Research at Lehigh (CSCRL) Spring Symposium, focusing on supply chain adaptation in the wake of COVID-19. Broering's session, entitled "Adaptation During Supply Chain Dislocation," will take place virtually on April 9, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. EST during the all-day Surviving and Thriving in a COVID-19 Economy symposium hosted by the university. The event aims to share thoughts from industry leaders surrounding new and innovative supply chain concepts, as well as factors that enable supply chains to grow, specifically in a COVID-impacted environment.
During his session, Broering will cover the overall effects COVID had on the supply chain, from early responses to settling into a new normal. After a record year of growth for NFI, session participants will get a first hand account of what the company did to combat network volatility during COVID shutdowns, and learn about pandemic-related supply chain trends that are likely here to stay.
"The NFI team found ways to remain flexible, agile, and communicative despite an ever changing world of government shutdowns and policy changes," said Broering in reference to the unpredictable environment created by the pandemic. "As the world emerges from a whirlwind year, we are finding that changes in the supply chain aren't necessarily reverting back to pre-pandemic ways. Providers who have multifaceted strategies that include investments in technology, a strong culture committed to communicating, and the autonomy to pivot quickly when decisions need to be made are finding a lot of success in 2021."
People-led and technology-enabled, NFI's teams are focused on investing in new technology to provide real-time, innovative supply chain solutions for its customers including artificial intelligence, digital twins, and business intelligence tools. The company empowers employees to create these efficient and customer-focused solutions across all its business lines. In addition to NFI's non-asset services, which include freight brokerage, transportation management, intermodal, and global logistics, the company is a North American leader across dedicated transportation, warehousing and distribution, port drayage, and industrial real estate.
To learn more about NFI's response to COVID-19 and 2021 supply chain trends, view the event's agenda and register for the virtual event on April 9th here.
# # #
About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2.6 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 14,500 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates approximately 53 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 4,500 tractors and 12,500 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 1,700 owner operators. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,200 owner operators. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.
Media Contact
NFI, NFI, (877) 634-3777, contactus@nfiindustries.com
SOURCE NFI