HARRISBURG, Pa., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dawood Engineering, Inc. (Dawood) received the Web GIS Transformation Award at the 2022 Esri Partner Conference (EPC) held in Palm Springs, California March 5–7, 2022. This award was presented to Dawood for evolving customers and solutions to the Web GIS pattern with SaaS.
As Esri-certified ArcGIS Desktop specialists, Dawood delivers Esri technology solutions to utility, asset management, municipal, transportation, survey, and environmental clients—from Field Maps and Survey123 to Dashboards, StoryMaps, and Instant Apps.
Dawood's award-winning Land Management GIS portal, hosted via Esri's secure AEC Project Delivery, geo-enables spreadsheet workflows as part of a multi-phased Southern Company Gas Illinois pipeline construction project. The portal encompasses Esri operations dashboards, Survey123, Web Maps, and Story Maps—enabling the project team to quickly access, integrate, and assess easement acquisition data in real time to make informed decisions.
Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 2,700 partners around the world. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri's ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information systems (GIS) technology. Dawood was one of 26 Esri partners that received an achievement award at the conference.
"Esri congratulates Dawood on their 2022 EPC award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software," said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. "We are proud to partner with Dawood to foster the use of GIS technology in support of our mutual customers."
About Esri
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.
About Dawood
Dawood Engineering transforms global infrastructure. Celebrating 30 years of excellence, Dawood is an Esri® Bronze partner employing GISPs and professional land surveyors who unite GIS with building information modeling (BIM) and leading-edge surveying—elevating asset and data management. The Dawood family of companies has planned and designed sustainable environments throughout the U.S., features dedicated Government Finance Solutions, and extends GIS and BIM in Eurasia through ArchiTube, its 3D technology arm in Poland. Award-winning and forward-thinking, Dawood delivers powerful visual design and predictive analytics to planning, economic and land development, energy, environmental, municipal, real estate, retail, transportation, and utility clients. The company's workforce development, mentor-protégé, and community programs advance STEM, diversity, and inclusion. Dawood is proud to be an EMSDC-certified MBE firm. Visit us at dawood.net.
