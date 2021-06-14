AMSTERDAM, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In their 2021 ranking, Clutch team analyzed the revenues of the companies sourced from the platform's data to select the top fastest-growing and top sustained-growth companies.
Sustained growth has been calculated based on a company's absolute revenue growth within 2017-2020 and Daxx joined the list of only nine IT outsourcing companies in Ukraine who managed to pass the ranking.
Overall, the Clutch ranking includes 12 Top IT companies in Ukraine: five on the Top 100 fastest-growing list and nine on the Top 100 sustained-growth list. Some companies joined both lists.
One of the reasons why Ukraine can boast high volume and sustained growth of its B2B providers lies in a well-established tech outsourcing industry ecosystem. Top IT companies are joining efforts in associations and IT clusters to lobby their interests and realize business development initiatives. This makes the tech outsourcing industry evolve and boost its competitiveness. Want to know more about IT outsourcing in Ukraine, click here: https://www.daxx.com/blog/outsourcing-ukraine/why-ukraine-best-it-outsourcing-destination
"The Clutch 100 growth lists aim to highlight the top service providers based on growth over the years," commented Aaron Morales, Customer Success Manager at Clutch. "It has been a challenging year, but these companies are recognized because of their willingness to participate and their commitment to delivering the best services to their clients."
For Daxx, recognition as a top sustained growth company is a huge milestone and proof of the success of the company's strategic focus on building long-term partnerships with global clients. To date, Daxx has serviced 300+ customers in digital media, healthcare, education, ecommerce, high tech and other domains. In addition to high-end software development, we provide value-added services spanning Quality Control, Security Testing, DevOps, UI/UX, Process Consulting and IT relocation.
Daxx is the Netherlands-based software development and technology consulting service provider and is part of Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN). We build dedicated teams enabling clients across the globe to leverage top-notch technologies delivered by experienced software engineers. Our competence is fueled by 22+ years on the market and 500+ experts on board.
