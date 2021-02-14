KYIV, Ukraine, Feb. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In order to remain competitive in 2021, US entrepreneurs aim to enhance their product value proposition. Cost-effectiveness is one of the key indicators in the evaluation of the value chain: from the cost of raw materials to the salaries of the workforce. In pursuit of cost-effectiveness, 43% of US companies turn to offshore software development. By leveraging offshore software development workforce US companies tackle the cost-effectiveness problem, improve their competitive advantage and increase profit margins for the company.
Daxx's whitepaper 'How Can US Companies Calculate Offshore Software Development Costs in 2021' provides an informed perspective on calculating the full cost of offshore software development consisting of direct costs, ad-hoc costs, offshore partner fees. The whitepaper reveals annual amounts to be saved by US entrepreneurs if hiring remote software development teams in Ukraine, as well as the benefits of a remote offshore development workforce for US companies:
- 78% of businesses feel positive about their offshore software development
- Savings on hiring an offshore software developer reach 50-70% by cutting on salaries and operating expenses
- 30% of companies are effective in saving costs through offshore development
Commenting on the new whitepaper, Daxx's Managing Director Igor Tkach stated, "We are constantly approached by US companies seeking cost to quality ratio in remote development teams. In addition to cost-efficiency, offshore software development is a popular business decision as it brings innovation and expertise to US businesses. And given the context of remote work 2020 has put us in, remote software development is gaining significant momentum in 2021".
Please click https://www.daxx.com/whitepapers/offshore-software-development-costs to request a copy of 'How Can US Companies Calculate Offshore Software Development Costs in 2021.'
Daxx is a software development and technology consulting service provider and is part of Grid Dynamics Group. Daxx builds dedicated teams enabling clients across the globe to leverage top-notch technologies delivered by experienced software engineers. Daxx solves business challenges for companies operating in digital media, healthcare, education, e-commerce, high tech and other domains. Our competence is fueled by 22+ years on the market and 500+ experts on board.
To learn more, visit our website at https://www.daxx.com/
Our page on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/daxx-bv/
