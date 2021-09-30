BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Day Zero Diagnostics, Inc., an infectious disease diagnostics company harnessing the power of whole-genome sequencing and machine learning to combat the rise of antibiotic-resistant infections, has won the 2021 Disruptive Technology Award from The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) and the Audience Choice Award.
AACC is a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to clinical laboratory science and its application to healthcare. The Disruptive Technology Award recognizes innovative testing and disruptive technology solutions that improve patient care through diagnostic performance or access to high-quality testing. This year, the award was focused on artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies that are advancing medicine and pathology.
Jong Lee, President and CEO, presented the Day Zero technology, along with fellow finalists Mammoth Biosciences and MeMed, to a panel of expert judges at the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting which took place in Atlanta, GA. All presented testing solutions were judged on feasibility, data support, performance differentiation, and disruptive potential. In addition, Day Zero also won the Audience Choice award based on audience votes during the finalist competition.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by the AACC as a disruptive technology with the potential to transform patient care," said Jong Lee, CEO of Day Zero Diagnostics. "The AACC represents the field of clinical laboratory medicine so its exceptionally rewarding to be selected by both the expert judges and the AACC conference attendees as a potentially transformative technology."
Day Zero is pioneering a new class of culture-free, sequencing-based diagnostics that can modernize the fight against antibiotic-resistant infections. The company is developing a diagnostic system that promises to help patients with severe infections receive the most effective antibiotic treatment on the first day they are admitted to the hospital—day zero—rather than being treated with multiple days of toxic broad-spectrum antibiotics.
About Day Zero Diagnostics
Day Zero Diagnostics, Inc., based in Boston, is pioneering a new class of infectious disease diagnostics using whole-genome sequencing and machine learning to revolutionize how the world fights the growing threat of antibiotic resistance. The company's mission is to change the way infectious diseases are diagnosed and treated by rapidly identifying both the species and the antibiotic resistance profile of severe infections without the need for a culture. By using sequencing, Day Zero also enables big data approaches for managing healthcare-associated infection outbreaks. Day Zero Diagnostics was founded in 2016 by a team of clinicians and scientists from Harvard University and Massachusetts General Hospital. The company has been recognized as a leading innovator by CARB-X, MedTech Innovator, TedMed Hive, Xconomy, HealthTech Arkansas, and MassChallenge HealthTech. For more information visit http://www.dayzerodiagnostics.com or follow us on Twitter at @dayzerodx.
Media Contact
Ronda M Taylor, Day Zero Diagnostics, Inc., +1 (774) 454-8630, ronda.taylor@dayzerodiagnostics.com
SOURCE Day Zero Diagnostics, Inc.