LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DBS Software & Services (DBS), a trusted provider of Document Management, Content Management, and Business Process Automation Solutions today announced new deployments of DOCUBASE and DBS Live Forms for two colleges in the Jenzabar college community.
These implementations are the latest wins from the long-standing partnership between DBS and Jenzabar, and provide the colleges an affordable, modern solution to manage all necessary documents throughout a student's journey.
Hosted in DBS' secure cloud and delivered as a hosted service (SaaS), DOCUBASE Education Suite and DBS LiveForms will be used by these institutions to manage and store student documents across multiple departments and streamline the capture of information from any source via dynamic e-forms tailored specifically for each department's process needs.
"We are thrilled to be working with Jenzabar to help these colleges progress their digital transformations and provide them the document management and automation solution they were seeking," said Ricardo Rengifo, President, DBS Software & Services. "DOCUBASE's seamless integration with Jenzabar One's Student Information System combined with its broad features and functionality provide a compelling value proposition for colleges looking for an affordable option for their DMS needs," added Mr. Rengifo.
About DBS Software and Services
With more than two decades of experience delivering DOCUBASE document management solutions in the Americas, DBS is a trusted provider of highly secure, feature rich Document and Content Management Solutions. Additionally, with its LiveForms BPM product DBS is also a leader in Business Process Automation, which allows enterprises to automate repetitive tasks and optimize business work flows across the enterprise. With these market leading products and services, DBS helps its customers effectively leverage digital technologies to reduce costs and maximize their revenues. Please visit http://www.dbsgroup.net for more information about our solutions and follow us on twitter @dbs_software or Linkedin.
