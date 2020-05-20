CHANDLER, Ariz., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DBSI+CFM, the leader in banking transformation, announced today the launch of an expert-crafted methodology and flexible kit of parts for post-pandemic branch and HQ designs called ADAPTIV. During these unprecedented times, banks and credit unions are working endlessly to stay open as an essential business, while still providing a safe and optimized environment for both clients and staff. ADAPTIV addresses the most immediate and long-term needs through a comprehensive approach.
The ADAPTIV methodology can be applied to branches and headquarters with different needs, treatments and investment allocations. This system of best practices and levels of application is designed to be highly customizable for the branch network and headquarters. With ADAPTIV, financial intuitions can "Emerge" quickly from COVID-19 with the right communication plan and physical changes, "Enhance" with deeper foundational needs, and create spaces that "Excel" to bring transformative changes. ADAPTIV is about applying the right strategy to the right branches and headquarters.
"Of course, the goal is to open [or stay open] quickly and safely, but we know there is more to the story. With ADAPTIV, we are considering the long-term goals of financial institutions and thinking through strategies to thrive, not just survive," said John W. Smith, CEO of DBSI + CFM. "To thrive efficiently and cost-effectively branches need to have the right technology, design, and process woven in to create a safe place to deliver exceptional service."
ADAPTIV is offered in three levels that include different objectives, treatments and investment allocations for each. These best-practice packages are designed to be highly customizable for any branch network, while still following a methodical approach:
- Emerge | Branch ready kits for self-installation with on-site installation options.
- Enhance | Business outcome packages including technology, software, installation and web-based training.
- Excel | Transformation planning for branch, HQ and operation centers including design, technology, software, construction and on-site training.
DBSI+CFM is uniquely qualified to help in these circumstances as a firm with a sole focus on the banking industry, 23 Design Best Practices, and over $1B in successfully delivered banking projects. Combined with architectural designers, banking software and hardware experts, and a professional services team all in-house, DBSI+CFM is ready to provide turnkey solutions to help financial executives reduce risks and navigate this new dynamic period.
To get more information on ADAPTIV and which packages are right for your branch network, contact DBSI+CFM. Be Safe. Be Responsive. Be ADAPTIV.
DBSI+CFM
We help banks and credit unions create highly efficient, profitable branch and headquarters spaces with a uniquely smarter experience. DBSI+CFM is the strategic partnership of DBSI, the leader in design-build for financial institutions and CFM, the integration experts creating possibilities for connection bankers would have thought to be impossible. With a full suite of technology solutions built upon highly resilient core integrations enabling Universal Associates, self-service, digital client engagement, robust analytics and much more; and a strategic design program, efficient build process and training to put everything in place—your transformation project will be completed on time, on budget and on strategy. To learn more, visit www.dbsi-inc.com and www.whycfm.com.
Media Contact:
Jenna Warner
217.840.0501
240205@email4pr.com