MELBOURNE, Fla., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Routines International (IRI, a/k/a The CoSort Company), has again been included in Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) magazine's "DBTA 100: The Companies That Matter Most in Data". The list spotlights "innovative vendors [who] are addressing both emerging and long-standing challenges" in data management.
"Today, there is a constantly evolving list of data management issues that organizations are contending with. In addition to pressures of exploding data volumes, there is urgent demand for real-time, data-driven insights as well as more widespread data access," stated DBTA Group Publisher Tom Hogan, Jr. "Expanding regulatory mandates also demand greater data quality and governance, as do cybersecurity threats," he added.
IRI SVP and COO David Friedland concurred in IRI's acknowledgment of its inclusion. "We're excited to be at the forefront of all of these trends, and to offer accessible, affordable solutions to the challenges of multi-source data management that chief data officers, BI/DW solution architects, programmer/analysts, data scientists, and data governance officers prefer." His "View from the Top" article is featured in the DBTA 2020 issue posted on June 10th.
Through its component software products and graphical facilities in Eclipse, the IRI Voracity platform performs and combines these essential operations for data big and small, on-premise and in the cloud:
- Data Discovery (Profiling, Classification, Search)
- Data Integration (ETL, MDM, CDC)
- Data Quality (Validation, Cleansing, Enrichment)
- Fast, Consolidated Data Transformations
- Embedded BI and Data Wrangling for Analytic Tools
- Data and Database Migration and Replication
- Static and Dynamic Data Masking
- Re-ID Risk Scoring and Anonymization
- Database Subsetting and Synthetic Test Data
Beyond functionality, IRI software is known for enterprise speed and security, and remarkable affordability. According to IRI Solutions Director Lisa Mangino, "Voracity users benefit from 42 years of performance improvements to IRI's default CoSort data processing program, plus five Hadoop options that run many of the same jobs," allowing them to "design once, deploy many." She explained that IRI customer savings come from "an organic, future-proof IP stack, and a self-funded approach to marketing and growth."
About Database Trends and Applications
Database Trends and Applications (DBTA), published by Information Today, Inc., is a bimonthly magazine that delivers advanced trend analysis and case studies in data management. Visit www.dbta.com for subscription information. DBTA also delivers groundbreaking market research exclusively through its Unisphere Research group.
About IRI, The CoSort Company
IRI is a US data management and protection ISV founded in 1978 and represented in 40 cities worldwide. Powered by the data definition and manipulation program in its CoSort data transformation and reporting utility, other IRI products include: FieldShield, CellShield, and DarkShield for data masking, NextForm for data/DB migration, RowGen for test data synthesis, and Voracity, for data discovery, integration, migration, governance, and analytics. Visit www.iri.com for more information.
