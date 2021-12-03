MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Based in northern California, Coastland is known for providing civil engineering, construction management, and building department services to public agencies throughout the regions they serve. For 30 years, their projects have encompassed a wide variety of transportation, water, wastewater, drainage, financing assistance, and contract engineering for cities, counties, special districts, and other governmental agencies as well as for private clients and universities. In acquiring Coastland, DCCM is partnering with industry veteran John Wanger, PE, who will continue in his role as CEO of Coastland.
"We're thrilled to welcome Coastland into the DCCM family," commented James F. (Jim) Thompson, PE, DBIA, CEO of DCCM. "With a shared vision of strategic growth, a commitment to developing and investing in staff, and an unrelenting focus on client service, this partnership provides both companies with a resilient and diversified platform, from which to navigate our ever-changing markets moving forward in our now expanded region serving the West Coast."
"With DCCM's investment in our clients and our staff in the northern California region, this partnership is about growth and bringing new possibilities to our team and the clients we serve," said John Wanger. "As DCCM's foundation in the West, we will continue to be that local firm our clients value but now with a more diverse set of capabilities, national support, and increased resources."
Elie Azar, Managing Director of White Wolf, added "The acquisition of Coastland illustrates DCCM's model of partnering with premier engineering firms in growing markets across the nation. Our geographic expansion into California truly makes DCCM a national firm and better positions the business to capitalize on infrastructure spend throughout the United States."
About Coastland Civil Engineering
Coastland provides civil engineering, construction management, and building safety services to public agencies spanning northern California. Since opening its doors in 1991, Coastland's projects have encompassed a wide variety of transportation, water, wastewater, drainage, flood control, and public facilities.
For more information, please visit: http://www.coastlandcivil.com.
About DCCM
DCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management professional services focusing on infrastructure marketplaces throughout the public and private sectors. Through a family of complementary brand companies, DCCM serves a variety of end markets while offering a national reach.
DCCM is aggressively hiring key industry professionals in all disciplines and is actively seeking further acquisition opportunities throughout North America.
For more information, please visit: http://www.dccm.com.
About White Wolf Capital
White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on management buyouts, recapitalizations and investments in leading middle market companies. In general, White Wolf seeks both private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies that are headquartered in North America with $10 million to $200 million in revenues. Preferred industries include: manufacturing, business services, information technology, security, aerospace and defense, government services, and infrastructure services.
For information, please visit: http://whitewolfcapital.com
Media Contact
Sami Blum, White Wolf Capital, +1 (610) 592-5608, sami.blum@whitewolfcapital.com
SOURCE DCCM