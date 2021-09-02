GAINESVILLE, Ga., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DCCM, a national provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management services based in Houston, Texas, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Rochester & Associates.
Based in the greater Atlanta metro area, Rochester & Associates is known for providing private and public entities with civil engineering, land surveying, project management, and infrastructure services. The firm has long-standing relationships throughout the Southeast with state and local governments, real estate developers, state departments of transportation, and consulting engineering firms. In acquiring Rochester & Associates, DCCM is partnering with industry veteran Darrell Rochester, PE, who will continue in his role as CEO of Rochester & Associates, along with Brian Rochester, who will continue his role as Executive Vice President.
"We're delighted to welcome Rochester & Associates into the DCCM family," commented James F. (Jim) Thompson, PE, DBIA, CEO of DCCM. "This is a tremendous step for DCCM in expanding our reach east, and we couldn't have found a better partner to lead the way. As we've gotten to know the Rochester team, it's clear there is tremendous alignment in the way we operate, serve clients, and care for our people, and we can't wait to combine our efforts and build towards our shared vision together."
"We are extremely happy to join the DCCM family of companies as the next step of our company's evolution and growth," said Darrell Rochester. "Bringing excellent products and services to this market is a major cornerstone of our family business, and our clients will continue to enjoy the responsive, trusted service they've come to expect, along with access to DCCM's national presence and resources."
"After 55 years of success, Rochester & Associates is looking forward to the opportunity of benefiting from DCCM's resources and scale," said Brian Rochester. "DCCM's capabilities will also undoubtedly strengthen Rochester & Associates' holistic approach to business. There's a real synergy between the two companies and the complimentary services we provide."
About Rochester & Associates
Rochester & Associates is a multifaceted provider of civil engineering, land surveying, project management, and infrastructure services. The company was established in 1966 by B. Keith Rochester, RLS, as a surveying firm serving the southeastern United States. Since that time, the firm has grown in size, number of offices, and scope of services to become a multidisciplinary civil engineering consulting firm.
For more information, please visit: http://www.rochester-assoc.com/.
About DCCM
DCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management professional services focusing on infrastructure marketplaces throughout the public and private sectors. Through a family of complementary brand companies, DCCM serves a variety of end markets while offering a national reach.
DCCM is aggressively hiring key industry professionals in all disciplines and is actively seeking further acquisition opportunities throughout North America.
For more information, please visit: http://www.dccm.com.
