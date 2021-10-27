BRISTOL, England, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorMagic®, simplifying storage and security from the edge to the core, announced today the availability of a new third-party Competitive Intelligence Report from DCIG, LLC titled, "Make the Best Video Surveillance Solution Choice Between StorMagic ARQvault and the Quantum VS-HCI Series''. The research findings compare the benefits and strengths of the competing products to help educate buyers of video surveillance edge storage solutions.
The new research report explores the video surveillance market following Quantum's acquisition of Pivot3 earlier this year and specifically identifies the strengths of Quantum's VS-HCI series and StorMagic ARQvault, in a side-by-side comparison.
"With the video surveillance market projected to grow to nearly $90 billion by 2026, customers need a simple solution that can manage video data assets and scale affordably," said Jerome Wendt, president and founder, DCIG. "StorMagic ARQvault's low cost and complete VMS offering gives enterprises a robust way to deploy and manage their video digital assets regardless of where they reside."
The report dives into the advantages of and differences between Quantum VS-HCI Series/Pivot3 and StorMagic ARQvault video surveillance solutions. ARQvault's key advantage is that it includes a complete video management system (VMS), which can store video on any disk storage type —including the Quantum VS-HCI Series/Pivot3 offering—or on lower cost tiers, such as tape, optical or cloud.
"Applications like video surveillance are creating massive amounts of digital assets, particularly at the edge. While there is tremendous value in this data, it typically requires expensive disk storage, so as more data is created, it becomes cost-prohibitive to store," said Bruce Kornfeld, chief marketing and product officer, StorMagic. "ARQvault eliminates vendor lock-in, and its scalability and automated tiering optimize performance and reduce storage costs by at least 50 percent. One key StorMagic advantage over Quantum is that it includes its own VMS software solution, which provides complete surveillance capabilities and saves customers significant costs over time."
About StorMagic
StorMagic is making the complex simple for edge computing environments and leading the industry in bringing the edge to the core. Our storage and security products are flexible, robust, easy to use and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. SvSAN is a highly available two-node virtual SAN designed for hyperconverged edge and small datacenter sites. SvKMS is an encryption key manager for edge, datacenter and cloud. ARQvault is the first active intelligent repository and gathers data anywhere, stores it forever, and finds it fast. StorMagic customers around the world have deployed our solutions in thousands of sites to store, protect and use edge data and significantly lower costs. Visit http://www.stormagic.com.
