ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation received three awards for the Ground, Research, and Support pools under the new ASTRO program. These awards will enable provision of services through the General Services Administration's Federal Acquisition Service over a 10-year period of performance.

The GSA ASTRO program scope covers operations, maintenance, readiness, development, research and development, hardware, and systems integration of manned, unmanned, and optionally manned systems, robotics, and platforms, as well as the services that support those systems, robotics, and platforms.

"With our distinguished legacy with manned, unmanned, and optionally manned systems, including robotics technologies, DCS is pleased to have been selected by GSA as a service provider under multiple pools of the ASTRO contract," stated Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "We look forward to building on our legacy to deliver systems and technologies to the Warfighter that truly advance the state-of-the-art."

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation.

