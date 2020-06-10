PHOENIX, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DDC-I, a leading supplier of software and professional services for mission- and safety-critical applications, today announced that its Deos safety-critical real-time operating system has been selected by Macdonald Dettwiler and Associates (MDA) for use in a communications subsystem destined for Sierra Nevada Corporation's (SNC) Dream Chaser® Cargo System. The subsystem will provide on-board communication signal processing capabilities for the Dream Chaser® Cargo System, a cargo transportation spacecraft being developed by SNC under the NASA Commercial Resupply Services (CRS2) program. The spacecraft is scheduled for at least six cargo delivery missions to and from the International Space Station between 2020 and 2024.
"We are excited to have been selected by MDA to provide the safety-critical RTOS platform for this prestigious project," said Greg Rose, vice president of marketing and product management at DDC-I. "Deos has a proven pedigree in the avionics industry, and our DO-178C processes track well with NASA and ESA assurance requirements. Add to that a modular, reusable architecture that decouples I/O device drivers from the RTOS and BSP and you have a tailor made platform for rapid development, certification, and deployment of the most demanding safety- and mission-critical applications."
"We have enjoyed working with DDC-I to develop advanced new communications capabilities for SNC's Dream Chaser Cargo System," said Steven Tasker, Program Manager – DCCS Comm Subsystem at MDA. "DDC-I's track record in the safety-critical industry, together with their advanced RTOS capabilities, certification expertise and customer support were certainly key factors in our decision to bring them aboard."
Deos is a field-proven, safety-critical, avionics RTOS that has been utilized to host a multitude of flight-critical functions, such as air data computers, air data inertial reference units, cockpit displays, flight control, flight management, engine control, and many more. Built from the ground up for safety-critical applications, Deos features a unique modular design with time and space partitioning, providing the easiest, lowest cost path to DO-178C DAL A certification, the highest level of safety criticality. DDC-I's SafeMC™ technology extends DDC-I's advanced time and space partitioning capabilities to multiple cores, enabling developers of safety-critical systems to achieve best in class multicore performance without compromising safety-critical task response and guaranteed execution times.
About DDC-I, Inc.
DDC-I, Inc. is a global supplier of real-time operating systems, software development tools, custom software development services, and legacy software system modernization solutions, with a primary focus on mission- and safety-critical applications. DDC-I's customer base is an impressive "who's who" in the commercial, military, aerospace, and safety-critical industries. DDC-I offers safety-critical real-time operating systems, compilers, integrated development environments and run-time systems for C, C++, Ada, and JOVIAL application development. For more information regarding DDC-I products, contact DDC-I at 4545 E. Shea Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028; phone (602) 275-7172; fax (602) 252-6054; e-mail sales@ddci.com or visit http://www.ddci.com/pr2006
