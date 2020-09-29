SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent survey conducted by Intersect360 Research measuring users' awareness, satisfaction and loyalty, DDN®, the global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management, consistently received the highest ratings among all systems companies, storage vendors and startups. DDN received overwhelming praise for its products' technical capabilities, users' operational satisfaction and future technological vision.
The Survey included a large population of respondents from 30 countries worldwide, from all types of enterprises, government agencies and research facilities. Results also showed that both current users and non-users of DDN would be most likely to implement DDN solutions over any other type of storage product for their future storage needs.
"DDN has a strong technical perception and broad usage, with good markers for both loyalty and future adoption," said Addison Snell, CEO, Intersect360 Research. "Impressions tend to go even higher when scores are weighted by how much awareness users have in DDN's solutions. DDN has a strong lead in technical impressions and is highest in all weighting schemes where organizations considered future storage needs and the vendor they'd be most likely to install."
"DDN has always thrived to deliver the highest value, innovation and customer satisfaction in its intelligent data storage solutions, and has met with overwhelming support from our thousands of customers in use cases such as AI and analytics, web and cloud, enterprise at scale, as well as government and research," said Alex Bouzari, CEO and co-founder, DDN. "The Intersect360 HPC user survey results reinforce that our technology and expertise is delivering the right solutions for our customers' needs today, and our continued dedication to innovation is motivating current and future customers to trust DDN."
DDN's intelligent infrastructure solutions accelerate and enhance the value of all data everywhere, on premise and in the cloud. The company's products are powering more than ten thousand organizations globally, in emerging fields such as autonomous driving and cashier less retail, pressing Covid-19 challenged environments such as healthcare, academia and government, and enterprise at large from financial services to energy, manufacturing, AI, analytics and beyond.
To learn more about DDN's premier solutions for AI, analytics and HPC visit NVIDIA's Virtual GTC starting October 5th. DDN's exhibits include demo videos, on demand presentations and live sessions over multiple time zones. DDN will also be on hand for live chat or to set up 1:1 meetings.
The complete Intersect360 Research report can be found here: HPC User Ratings Survey Awareness, Satisfaction, Loyalty Across Processors, Servers, Storage, Cloud, September 2020, Intersect360 Research.
About DDN
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world's leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For more than 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world's leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.
For more information, follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless, go to ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.
Contact:
Press Relations at DDN
pr@ddn.com
Walt & Company, on behalf of DDN
Sharon Sumrit, 408.369.7200 x2981
ddn@walt.com
©2020 All rights reserved. DDN is a trademark owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.