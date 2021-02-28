LISLE, Ill., Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dealer eProcess has received two "Highest/Top Rated" Awards in the eleventh annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards, presented in conjunction with the 2021 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Expo. Dealer eProcess received a top dealer satisfaction ranking in the Digital Marketing and Websites categories, as determined by the thousands of auto dealers who are part of the DrivingSales.com community.
"At Dealer eProcess our goal is to provide dealers with the tools they need to promote their dealership and truly become partners with them," said Joe Gillispie, Chief Executive Officer. "We are honored that this hard work has earned us the trust of our clients when it comes to website design and functionality as well as digital marketing. We look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come. "
Dealer eProcess is a full service solution for dealers, including websites with a cutting-edge design centered on enhancing customer experience and increasing leads. From responsive layouts to additional tools, the data-driven innovations provide results for dealers that are visible through a robust dashboard. With over 2,000 websites across 36 different brands and 17 OEM programs, Dealer eProcess websites reach a vast network of diverse dealerships. At the heart of this dedication is the support, launch, and account executive team, ensuring dealers have the support they need. For digital marketing, Dealer eProcess offers a full suite of options, including advertising on popular platforms such as Google, Bing, Amazon, Facebook, Waze, and Youtube, as well as inventory-driven Search Engine Marketing. With CAROi, dealers get to see exactly what is and isn't helping them sell cars through comprehensive data matching that includes digital marketing, 3rd party vendors, and more.
"We congratulate Dealer eProcess, on receiving 'Highest Rated/Top Rated' Digital Marketing and Websites Awards, accolades we consider to be some of our industry's most important because they come directly from dealers," said DrivingSales CEO and Founder Jared Hamilton. "In our eleventh year of presenting these awards, we feel especially proud that DrivingSales Vendor Ratings continues to help dealers make smart and informed decisions through thousands of peer reviews that lead them to outstanding service providers such as Dealer eProcess. We're thrilled Dealer eProcess Digital Marketing and Websites have been recognized as one of the best by the people to whom their services count the most: the dealer community."
The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards measure dealer satisfaction with vendor products and services, and are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year (January – December) at https://www.drivingsales.com/vendor-ratings. DrivingSales Vendor Ratings is the industry's only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons, and provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products / solutions in their stores. DrivingSales has a dedicated team that goes through each review and confirms that it was left by an actual dealership employee.
Full award results are available online at https://www.drivingsales.com/dealersatisfactionawards.
About Dealer eProcess
Dealer eProcess is the industry leader in automotive websites and digital marketing. Dealer eProcess has won dozens of awards and is recognized by the experts as the most technologically-superior website and digital marketing solution for automotive dealers. Along with being a recognized leader in and award-winner, Dealer eProcess has also partnered with the best in the business to offer their dealers the most complete digital solution available. Dealer eProcess is a Google Premier Partner, Yahoo/Bing Select Partner, a Reynolds & Reynolds certified provider, and has partnered with numerous other industry-leading solutions. Dealer eProcess is headquartered just outside of Chicago, IL, and has offices in Washington and Arizona. You can learn more about Dealer eProcess on their website: http://www.dealereprocess.com.
About DrivingSales
DrivingSales is a professional network serving the auto industry with dealer-driven news and information, online training, and performance data, all to enable dealers to make critical business decisions at their dealerships. DrivingSales' mission is to connect progressive dealership professionals to the people and information they need to maximize their success. Founded by a third-generation car dealer, and opened up to the industry in 2008, today DrivingSales has registered users in over 50% of new car dealerships in the US and is active in several other countries around the globe. To learn more about the DrivingSales community, training or performance analytics visit DrivingSales.com, hcm.drivingsales.com and DrivingSalesData.com
