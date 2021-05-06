TORONTO, Ontario, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dealer-FX, the automotive industry's leading end-to-end software service solution, today announced the addition of an integrated messaging tool to further enhance its ONE Platform. This innovative solution enables internal collaboration amongst employees, creating efficiency through effective communication. It also provides a better experience for vehicle owners through two-way text conversation.
Building a healthy fixed operations department requires dealers to provide a great customer experience. Effective communication is a core element of that experience. For customers, text messages are a key contributor to their satisfaction. 98% of text messages are opened, and 95% are read and responded to, within three minutes of being delivered – indicating that text messaging is a must-have for dealerships to improve the effectiveness of customer communication. As service departments strive to improve efficiency throughout every stage of service, it's also important to equip service personnel with the ability to instantly communicate with each other. With Dealer-FX's new solution, service teams will be able to engage in one-to-one messaging, group conversations, and Repair Order-specific discussions.
While several point solutions on the market offer dealers the ability to text with customers, they are typically disconnected from the repair process, creating additional work and often frustration for users. With Dealer-FX, conversations can occur within the platform, eliminating the need for add-on tools. Conversations are also accessible at any stage of service, allowing users to access internal and external messages easily, with no limitation to a specific role or task.
"Our goal was to develop a best-in-class messaging solution where employees can easily access internal and external conversations, regardless of what they are working on," said Bill Lucchini, CEO of Dealer-FX. "We know there is a strong market demand for consumers to have two-way text conversations with businesses. Our solution helps foster improved relationships between customers and their dealership, while making communication simple and convenient for the customer."
The benefits of Dealer-FX's integrated communication tool include:
- Fully integrated within Dealer-FX's ONE Platform
- Included at no additional cost
- Requires no external apps to download, manage or update
- Built for dealers with custom channels for repair orders, customers, or internal conversations
- Notifications ensure employees see every message
- Familiar, easy-to-use interface
"Chat-based communication is very important for our team in terms of communicating between the techs, service writers and anyone else who needs to be involved in a discussion regarding a specific vehicle, " said Tony Boulos, Service Consultant, McGrath Lexus of Chicago."It allows us to instantly keep everyone informed."
To learn more about ONE Platform by Dealer-FX, visit http://www.dealer-fx.com.
About Dealer-FX
Dealer-FX is the leading provider of cloud-based systems that connect dealerships, consumers, OEMs, and third-party systems to help service departments operate efficiently while delivering a better customer experience. By capturing all stages of service in a single end-to-end digital platform, dealerships can significantly improve efficiency, retain more customers, and grow their business.
Dealer-FX is the exclusive, or preferred service technology provider for many leading OEMs including FCA, Nissan, Toyota, Lexus, Mitsubishi, GM, Kia, and Hyundai in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Dealer-FX is a Snap-on Incorporated brand.
Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct, distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on Incorporated is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin. http://www.snapon.com
