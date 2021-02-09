TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dealer-FX, the provider of the leading and only complete service technology solution built from the ground up, announced today that it has enhanced its ONE Platform with new video capabilities. The addition of Visual MPI provides technicians with the unique ability to record videos of recommended repairs, and automatically apply them to the MPI and repair order.
Solutions currently available in the market are often abandoned or are rarely used by technicians and service advisors. Video is an important way to help consumers understand what's happening with their vehicle, but only works if it's fully integrated into the repair process, designed around the technician's workflow, and simple for all involved parties to use. Visual MPI uniquely checks all of these boxes and is available as part of Dealer-FX's end-to-end digital service platform.
"We hear from our customers that they are frustrated with the solutions that are currently available,'' said Bill Lucchini, CEO of Dealer-FX. "Visual MPI was specifically designed around the dealership workflow and integrates into our already very successful digital MPI solution."
"As part of our product development process, we closely examine the needs of our users. We knew that a stand-alone app to record video creates more overhead and frustration at the dealership and with consumers," said Alan Fong, CTO of Dealer-FX. "Our solution does not require any applications to be downloaded or videos to be stored on the tech's personal devices. We automatically carry all repair order details with the video, eliminating additional effort or human error in manual matching. Our approach to video MPI is truly the first of its kind and we're really excited to share it with our dealers."
ONE Platform from Dealer-FX is a cloud-based system that connects dealerships, consumers, OEMs, and third-party systems to help service departments operate efficiently while delivering a better customer experience. By capturing all stages of service in a single end-to-end digital platform, dealerships can significantly improve efficiency, retain more customers, and grow their business.
Dealer-FX will be exhibiting at the 2021 Virtual NADA Show. They will be demonstrating Visual MPI, along with a number of other new enhancements to ONE Platform. To learn more about Dealer-FX and Visual MPI, please visit our Virtual NADA Booth February 9-11, or our website.
Dealer-FX is transforming how automotive retailers manage their service operations and how they interact with consumers. Through advanced data integrations and mobile technology, Dealer-FX streamlines processes and communication for automotive service departments while delivering convenience, transparency, and trust to consumers. From service scheduling to vehicle write-up, through to delivery, the Dealer-FX ONE Platform helps dealerships increase efficiency, profitability, retention, and brand loyalty.
Dealer-FX is the exclusive, or preferred service technology provider for many leading OEMs including FCA, Nissan, Infiniti, Toyota, Lexus, Mitsubishi, Audi, GM, Kia, and Hyundai in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and has more than 2,500 dealership clients. Dealer-FX is based in Toronto, ON, and is backed by the strength and resources of HGGC.
