TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dealer-FX, the provider of the leading and only complete service technology solution built from the ground up, announced today that it has completed a new, enhanced integration with CDK through the Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ platform.
The integration will provide improved efficiency for dealers as it will eliminate the need to re-enter data in the CDK DMS.
"We are excited to partner with Fortellis to enhance our integration with CDK Global," said Bill Lucchini, CEO of Dealer-FX. "Deeper integration between Dealer-FX's ONE Platform and CDK will lead to improved dealership efficiency and better experiences for our users."
ONE Platform from Dealer-FX is an end-to-end digital platform connecting all stages of service. Dealer-FX's data integration with all leading DMS providers gives users real-time access to important vehicle and customer data. Details of the integration are now available through the Fortellis Marketplace.
"We're very pleased to offer Dealer-FX's App on the Fortellis platform to deliver extraordinary innovation to dealers," said Steven Liu, Vice President, Product Management, CDK Global. "Leveraging the power of the Fortellis marketplace allows Dealer-FX to be part of a growing number of companies creating products that are shaping the future of automotive retail."
For learn more about Dealer-FX and the Fortellis integration, please visit: http://www.dealer-fx.com
About Dealer-FX
Dealer-FX is transforming how automotive retailers manage their service operations and how they interact with consumers. Through advanced data integrations and mobile technology, Dealer-FX streamlines processes and communication for automotive service departments while delivering convenience, transparency, and trust to consumers. From service scheduling to vehicle write-up, through to delivery, the Dealer-FX ONE Platform helps dealerships increase efficiency, profitability, retention, and brand loyalty.
Dealer-FX is the exclusive, or preferred service technology provider for many leading OEMs including FCA, Nissan, Infiniti, Toyota, Lexus, Mitsubishi, Audi, GM, Kia, and Hyundai in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and has more than 2,500 dealership clients. Dealer-FX is based in Toronto, ON, and is backed by the strength and resources of HGGC. Learn more at: http://www.dealer-fx.com.
About Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform
Fortellis is a technology platform that enables the automotive industry to leverage, build, innovate and integrate solutions and workflows to transform business. The Fortellis platform—with its Developer Network and Marketplace—connects software developers, OEMs and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit https://fortellis.io to learn more.
About CDK Global
With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit http://www.cdkglobal.com.
