FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Napleton Automotive Group has partnered with DealerAddendums.com to standardize how their 50 plus dealers create, manage and print their addendums; labels that clearly depict options added by the dealership to a vehicle. Napleton Automotive Group uses DealerAddendums.com's platform to create uniform addendums with standardized branding and templates; uniform options with titles, descriptions and pricing; and legal language for compliance purposes.
Rod Winklepleck, now the Director of Sales for Russ Darrow Automotive Group, reached out to DealerAddendums.com with the desire to achieve two things: provide an easy way for his dealerships to create, manage and print uniform addendums and provide them with a set list of options and pricing that delivered value for their customers.
COMPLIANCE: Dealerships are required to provide specific legal disclaimers on cars where options have been added by the dealership. They use addendum labels for this purpose. Rod worked with his legal team to write standardized language; compliance disclaimers that DealerAddendums.com then adds to every Napleton store's addendums.
UNIFORMITY: Rod also wanted to utilize DealerAddendums.com's template builder so that all Napleton addendums look uniform and professional. The DealerAddendums.com team worked with Rod to set up all Napleton's 50+ dealerships with properly branded templates and specific options assigned to specific dealerships by region across eight states.
EASY! Knowing dealerships are busy serving their clients, Rod chose DealerAddendums.com's platform because it was easy to use. The DealerAddendums.com team worked with each Napleton Regional lead to train them and any users; training that often takes less than ten minutes. All Napleton stores receive a Vauto feed, which is integrated into the platform so that dealers can bulk print addendums in seconds. Given templates and options were already standardized and set, dealers were printing addendums at their stores in minutes, increasing their profits and providing value to their customers.
Since partnering with DealerAddendums.com a year ago, Napleton Automotive Group has printed 34,783 addendum labels and added $99,260,000 in options to their vehicles.
DealerAddendums provides the only integrated SaaS platform for new and used vehicle dealers to automate the otherwise arduous process of creating compliant, professional and accurate addendums. This subscription service allows dealers to quickly and easily design, manage and print the legally required information about dealer-added vehicle options and features, which today drive a large percentage of dealer profits. DealerAddendums innovative platform and app are currently used by 800+ car dealers.
"DealerAddendums is a great program that will absolutely help drive profits at the dealership. The program is totally customizable and yet remains very user-friendly." Joe Spivak– Dealer Profits, Inc.
