GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DealerBuilt, an enterprise ceDMS (customer experience Dealer Management System) provider for automobile dealers nationwide, today announced the appointment of Jim Nelson as Vice President of Operations. DealerBuilt provides a modern, highly-customizable ceDMS platform that empowers each client to realize their unique vision for their dealership. Nelson will be responsible for overseeing the company's software installations, as well as customer service and support, driving company-wide processes that result in a consistent, world-class experience for DealerBuilt's clients and network of more than 200 integration and channel partners. In addition, Nelson will direct the product strategy for the company's enterprise ceDMS platform and portfolio of complementary software solutions, ensuring the continued delivery of relevant, innovative products that give dealers flexibility and choice in how they leverage technology and their data within their dealerships.
Nelson brings over 30 years of retail automotive experience to DealerBuilt and is a seasoned strategic operations and product executive. He has a strong background in developing and implementing processes that result in improved efficiency and customer satisfaction, as well as guiding the development of market-driven solutions.
"Nothing is more mission-critical to DealerBuilt than listening to our clients and striving for their 100% satisfaction," said Mike Trasatti, CEO, DealerBuilt. "Jim brings an incredible wealth of experience building effective and successful teams, processes, and products. We couldn't be more excited about adding his expertise and passion for creating an outstanding customer experience – both with our software products and with our services – to our team," Trasatti added.
Prior to joining DealerBuilt, Nelson served as Product Director – Partnerships at VinSolutions, a Cox Automotive brand. Nelson led the identification and execution of strategic partnerships with automotive technology vendors, cultivated the company's relationships with OEM integration partners, and served as a product liaison to strategic dealer group clients.
In his previous role at VinSolutions, Nelson led the strategic development and execution of the product roadmap as Senior Director of Product. He also served as Vice President of Operations prior to the company's acquisition by Cox Automotive, overseeing the performance of the Implementation, Support, Training, and Account Management departments. Nelson significantly scaled these teams and defined standards and processes that allowed them to sustain client satisfaction during a period of aggressive growth and through the company's subsequent acquisition. Before that, he held product training and field sales management roles for several F&I solution providers, leveraging his early career experience leading finance teams in dealerships.
Commenting on why he chose to join the company, Nelson stated, "DealerBuilt already has a fantastic reputation in the industry for being a true dealer advocate and partner. This is an amazing opportunity to build on that foundation and help the company take its installation and support services to the next level, while continuing to deliver innovative product enhancements and new offerings that our clients love. It comes down to listening and collaborating closely with clients – whether that's to execute a successful install at their dealerships, resolve a challenge they're having with their software, or refine a product enhancement – and always having the client's success in mind. That's how DealerBuilt will, in turn, continue to be successful and grow."
DealerBuilt was formed in 2008 to bring to market an enterprise DMS that provides a more dealer-centric alternative to the traditional market offerings. DealerBuilt now partners with hundreds of dealerships and dealer groups. Combining modern, user-friendly technology, a strong legacy of co-innovation with dealers, and an extensive network of integration partners, DealerBuilt delivers a ceDMS solution that is precisely tailored to each dealer client's business processes and enterprise transaction and reporting requirements and empowers them to realize their unique vision for their dealership.
About DealerBuilt
DealerBuilt is relied upon by forward-looking auto dealers and dealer groups for its enterprise-class ceDMS (customer experience dealer management system) that empowers each client to realize their unique vision for their dealership. The company's modern, highly-customizable LightYear DMS platform is precisely tailored to each dealer client's business processes and enterprise transaction and reporting requirements, delivering exceptional ease of use for staff and actionable insights for managers. Founded by a CPA who owned dealerships, DealerBuilt has a strong legacy of co-innovation with dealers and serves as a trusted guide as clients optimize their use of technology to more efficiently, effectively, and profitability run their dealerships. DealerBuilt is co-headquartered in Grapevine, TX and Mason City, IA. For more information, visit http://www.dealerbuilt.com or call (888) 808-0733.
