GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DealerBuilt, an enterprise ceDMS (customer experience Dealer Management System) provider for automobile dealers nationwide, today announced new integration between its LightYear ceDMS platform and Dealertrack Digital Contracting, expanding the range of integrated eContracting solution options available to DealerBuilt clients.
LightYear is DealerBuilt's modern, highly-customizable ceDMS platform that can be precisely tailored to a dealership's unique business processes and enterprise transaction and reporting requirements. With this new integration, LightYear users can seamlessly share deal-related details with the Dealertrack Digital Contracting portal, saving time and reducing contract errors by eliminating re-keying of data while also enabling faster deal funding. "A core tenet of our business is to empower dealer choice when it comes to the technologies that our clients want to include in their tech stack and the service providers they prefer as business partners. Adding Dealertrack Digital Contracting integration gives our clients more options to create efficient, seamless eContracting workflow within their dealerships," said Veronica Dunford, Executive Vice President of Business Development, DealerBuilt. "Given the events of the past year, digitizing the car-buying experience has become a higher priority than ever before for most dealers. Enabling a frictionless digital contracting process through these types of integrations is key to helping dealerships achieve this goal and enhance their customer experience."
Now, when a DealerBuilt client logs into the Dealertrack Digital Contracting portal, they can input the deal number to import the contract information from LightYear and auto-populate the required data fields. From there, the contract is validated, electronically signed by the customer, and then submitted to the finance source for funding.
"Dealertrack has seen accelerated adoption of our digital contracting solutions as more consumers have taken their car buying online. This new integration with DealerBuilt will enable even more dealerships to benefit from the ease, accuracy, and speed of the fully paperless contracting process provided by Dealertrack Digital Contracting," added Cheryl Miller, Vice President of Dealertrack F&I Solutions.
To leverage this new integration, DealerBuilt customers must utilize Dealertrack uniFI® and license the platform's digital contracting features.
