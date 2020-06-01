AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealerware, the leading connected car platform, has been named the preferred provider by Jaguar Land Rover Canada to power its courtesy vehicle program. This decision expands the program, following a successful roll-out as the preferred provider for Jaguar Land Rover's US retail locations.
"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with Jaguar Land Rover North America," said Russell Lemmer, President of Dealerware. "We're committed to providing innovative digital solutions that customers love while evolving our platform to meet their current needs, reducing their anxiety, and ultimately making them more profitable. By connecting cars to lower costs, retailers no longer have to choose between modern service offerings and improving their bottom line. With Dealerware, they can finally have both."
"Dealerware has been a game-changer for us. Now we know all the most important information about our fleet in real-time. We're saving thousands of dollars a month in fuel recovery and most importantly, we're delighting customers with a more modern experience," states Damon Spears, General Manager, Jaguar Land Rover Austin.
The company recently adapted its offerings to provide contactless contracting to all customers which gives dealers a seamless and safe way to deliver courtesy vehicles, offer extended and at-home test drives, and enable pickup and delivery, all without compromising the health of their employees and customers. This feature eliminates handheld device sharing while elevating customer experience and respecting social distancing guidelines.
Dealerware allows retailers and OEMs to easily flex and scale all their mobility programs and fleet management needs, from simple lot management to customized loaner, rental, and subscription programs. Jaguar Land Rover retailers powered by Dealerware will now enjoy:
- Newly added services like contactless contracting and pickup and delivery
- Immediate cost recovery, an average of $85 CAD/vehicle/month in fuel, damage, and tolls
- Improved operational efficiencies with an average 15% increase in vehicle utilization
- A superior customer experience, resulting in a 27-point increase in CSI (on average), compared to any other offering in the market today according to J.D. Power
- Best-in-class customer support that reduces response time from hours to minutes. (Dealerware's NPS ranks amongst the top 1% of all technology companies)
Dealerware continues to see rapid growth for its platform as the current disruption has accelerated the need for digital transformation in automotive retail in order for dealers to remain profitable. Since its launch in 2016, Dealerware has been changing the status quo across the automotive sector. Today's news comes on the heels of explosive growth for Dealerware, 100 percent year-over-year, driven by new OEM customers and a strong partner ecosystem with best-in-breed providers like CDK Global, PDP Group, Arrowhead, Reynolds & Reynolds, RedCap, myKaarma, Guidepoint, Sedgwick and CarStory.
About Dealerware
Dealerware is modern fleet management for the modern retailer. The Dealerware connected car platform elevates the service experience for dealerships, dealer groups and OEMs. By automating cost recovery, improving efficiencies, and increasing customer loyalty, Dealerware allows automotive retailers to lower the cost and complexity associated with the management of courtesy vehicle, retail rental, and subscription programs. Today, Dealerware is managing tens of thousands of vehicles for hundreds of dealerships in the U.S., including all 10 of the top 10 public dealer groups, across 26 OEM brands. For more information, please visit Dealerware.com.