- Dealerware's mobile-first connected car platform accelerates customer service, provides tools for automated cost recovery and is supported by the most comprehensive and responsive customer success team in the industry. - Following a successful nine-month pilot program, Dealerware is now an approved software provider to the newly reimagined Lexus Customer Convenience System - Pilot program participants reported customer satisfaction improvements and saw fleet utilization increase; the average Lexus dealership fleet comprises 100 vehicles.