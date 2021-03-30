FRANKFURT, Germany, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Schlafender Hase® is proud to announce that Dean Halliday has joined the company. Before transitioning to Schlafender Hase, Dean worked for DVS in Oldham. DVS helped Schlafender Hase develop TVT® sales in the UK and Ireland as well as global corporate clients over the last 15 years, with Dean serving TVT users in the UK and Ireland. TVT, the Text Verification Tool®, is the global leader in automated proofreading software for highly regulated, high-volume packaging and labeling requirements. Dean will become a member of the European sales team at the Schlafender Hase headquarters in Frankfurt. To better serve the market in the UK and Ireland, Dean will remain in Manchester.
"Dean is no stranger to Schlafender Hase," said Frank Hessler, CEO of Schlafender Hase. "He has expert knowledge of TVT and a keen knowledge of customer needs in the UK and Ireland. As a fully integrated member of our Schlafender Hase Team, Dean will be able to provide our customers with the unparalleled level of service they became used to with DVS. The UK and Ireland are important markets for us, and we are confident that Dean will grow our business post-Brexit."
TVT users formerly served by DVS will now be taken care of completely by Dean. For TVT users in the UK and Ireland, the only thing that has changed in Dean's email address; he can now be reached at: dean.halliday@sh-p.de.
"I gained valuable experience working with Doug Simmans at DVS," said Dean Halliday while looking back at his time with DVS. Looking ahead he added: "My goal is to make sure that TVT customers and Schlafender Hase get all the benefit of my experience. The best way to thank Doug is to build on the foundation he has built. It is a challenge I aim to meet."
Dean pointed out that TVT is developing further and so is the market in the UK and Ireland. A major focus will be introducing customers to the newest developments of TVT, like the new modules for artwork and spelling, and most recently TVT Connect. TVT Spelling is capable of checking spelling in 34 languages and includes Stedman's® Medical Dictionary; TVT Artwork is able to check complete artworks. TVT Connect, the company's newest product, was introduced late last year, and can connect TVT with any Information Management System (IMS). With TVT Connect, TVT users can take advantage of the possibilities offered in an IMS without making any compromises in the quality of proofreading.
About Schlafender Hase:
Since Schlafender Hase® introduced TVT®, the Text Verification Tool®, this software has taken the lead in providing intelligent, automated text and graphic proofreading solutions for the most highly regulated industries. Schlafender Hase's clients include the world's leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Schlafender Hase is currently expanding its focus to bring the same time-saving and increased productivity benefits gained by this sector to pre-media, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) clients. The company recently introduced TVT Connect, a platform which makes it possible to easily connect TVT with any information management system. Schlafender Hase is proud to be known for product quality, service excellence and customer success. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, with a North American division in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
