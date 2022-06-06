DearDoc, the cloud-based growth platform for practice owners, is announcing a partnership with WebMD and Vitals.com to enable direct patient-to-practitioner communication exclusively through DearDoc's AI Chatbot technology.
NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DearDoc, the cloud-based growth platform for practice owners, is announcing a partnership with WebMD and Vitals.com to enable direct patient-to-practitioner communication exclusively through DearDoc's AI Chatbot technology.
With this partnership and technology integration, medical practitioners listed on WebMD and Vitals.com can now add DearDoc's AI Chat to their listing. The AI Chat directs patients to book an appointment and get frequently-asked questions answered, like services or insurances offered. The technology enables 24/7 easy communication between doctors and patients with one simple click.
"Patients prefer the convenience of digital communication, and we're helping more practices deliver that modernized experience through technology", said Joe Brown, the CEO of DearDoc. "With this new integration with WebMD and Vital.com, we're bridging the gap between patient and doctor communication online."
In 2021 alone, DearDoc's AI Chatbot helped generate over 300 new patients per customer simply by turning inquiries into paying patients for medical practices. "We're on a mission to help doctors modernize their practice and patient interactions so they can help as many patients as possible", said Joe Brown.
For practitioners that want to unlock this exclusive feature on WebMD or Vital.com, book a free consultation call with DearDoc now: https://go.getdeardoc.com/webmd-pressrelease
