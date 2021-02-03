Flair Communication

 By Flair Communication, Clarion Award

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Debby Girvan, founder and President of Flair Communication, earned her 4th Clarion Award. The Association for Women in Communications presented the honor at a virtual ceremony. The competition drew entries from 20 states and two countries.

The winning entry was for the educational play program website toddlintime.com in the category of BEST ONLINE MEDIA - Website - New - Original Design.

"I'm honored to receive this award again. It's extra special this time because I designed the winning entry for a business owned and operated by my sister, a fellow entrepreneur," remarked Debby Girvan. "Unfortunately, Toddlin' Time had to halt operations during the pandemic. If it's able to re-open, I'm ready to help my sister promote her passion for children and educational fun."

Debby earned the top recognition in the same award category in previous years:

2016 - Marine Corps Aviation Association, flymcaa.org

2017 - Central Virginia Battlefields Trust, cvbt.org

2018 - Castiglia's Italian Restaurant castigliasitalianrestaurant.com

About Debby Girvan and Flair Communication

Debby Girvan is the founder and President of Flair Communication, a digital marketing agency located in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Debby has worked in marketing, public relations, and community service roles for more than 30 years. She's a graduate of Georgetown University and George Mason University.

Flair Communication serves more than 175 clients, including businesses, non-profit organizations and government agencies, worldwide.

About the Clarion Award (from womcom.org)

Highly sought after by both women and men, the Clarion Awards — named for the medieval trumpet known for its clarity — symbolize excellence in clear, concise communications. Clarion recipients represent media companies large and small, leading corporations, small businesses, and non-profit associations and institutions.

Started in 1972, the Clarions honor excellence in more than 100 categories across all communications disciplines, including advertising & marketing, audiovisual productions, books & CDs, brochures, custom & special publications, education, fund development, magazines, major news events, newsletters, newspapers, online media, photography, graphics & design communications, public relations, radio, and television.

CONTACT: Debby Girvan, President, Flair Communication - 540-809-8196 (mobile); 540-940-2801 (office); dgirvan@flaircommunication.com 

