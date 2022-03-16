CHICAGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decasonic today announces the appointment of Paul Hsu to the Board of Directors of World Business Chicago, the City of Chicago's public-private, non-profit partnership whose mission is to promote inclusive economic empowerment.
Hsu serves as CEO and founder of Decasonic, a Chicago-based venture and digital assets fund serving the blockchain, cryptocurrency, metaverse and Web3 sectors. He also was recently appointed Chief Investment and Innovation Officer of Kadena Eco, a leading blockchain technology innovation network. Hsu is an active proponent of driving responsible innovation in Chicago and broadly in the United States.
"Today, Chicago is the crypto capital of the world and is poised to lead in other frontier innovations such as Web3. More than half of our investor base resides in Chicago, an ecosystem bursting with expertise in trading, market structure and importantly digital assets innovations," said Hsu. "World Business Chicago shares my vision that Chicago is a global home for companies in technology. I am proud to work closely with World Business Chicago to deliver on this vision."
World Business Chicago is the city of Chicago's public-private economic development agency, responsible for leading inclusive economic growth and job creation, supporting business and promoting Chicago as a leading global city. The board of directors comprises over 100 business leaders from various industries, led by Chair, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, and Vice Chair, Mellody Hobson, co-CEO and President of Ariel Investments.
"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we welcome Paul to the board," said Michael Fassnacht, President & CEO, World Business Chicago, and Chief Marketing Officer, City of Chicago. "As technology is driving incredible momentum in emerging, disruptive and stalwart industries throughout Chicago, Paul's experiences and leadership will be helpful in continuing to drive the city's leading reputation as a global hub for business."
Today World Business Chicago serves a critical role in driving inclusive and equitable recovery throughout the city's 77-neighborhoods, focused on high-growth areas of Transportation, Distribution & Logistics, Manufacturing, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Technology, Venture Capital and Innovation. As the city's economic development arm, World Business Chicago leads business acquisition, workforce and talent, community impact and equity, support of our business community and more. Most recently Site Selection magazine awarded Chicago with the distinction as the No. #1 Top Metro, for the ninth consecutive year, for business expansion and relocation, as covered by Chicago Inno.
For more information on Chicago's business landscape, visit Chicago Business Bulletin, Year in Review.
About Decasonic
Decasonic is the venture and digital assets fund building blockchain innovation. We draw on our decades of experience as tech investors and operators to help founders in blockchain accelerate product-market fit and scale growth. As believers, builders, and investors in blockchain since 2013, we've engineered a systematic approach to iconic growth – with people, data, and relationships as the north stars of our fund. Visit http://www.decasonic.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Michelle Smyth, Decasonic, 773-972-2285, michelle@decasonic.com
SOURCE Decasonic