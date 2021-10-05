CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decasonic, the venture and digital assets fund building blockchain innovation, today announces the close of its debut $20 million Disruptive Innovation Venture and Digital Assets Fund. The fund will invest in pre-seed and seed-stage companies and token projects with disruptive technologies in blockchain, digital assets, gaming, metaverses, NFTs, and Web3.
Decasonic's fund is led by Paul Hsu, a global tech investor, operator, and former senior leader at venture and technology companies in Silicon Valley, Tokyo, Chicago, and New York City. His two decades of expertise in product and growth helped stabilize and systematically scale companies during periods of exponential growth. He was an early employee at Zynga, a leading social gaming developer, and a founding team investment professional at NeoCarta, a $300 million technology venture fund. Hsu's investments in blockchain date as early as 2013.
"While blockchain adoption is still in its infancy, it holds the potential to transform the lives of billions of people, across large swaths of the economy, worldwide. Blockchain today is equivalent to the Internet in 1998," said Hsu, CEO and Founder of Decasonic. "Today's entrepreneurs are re-imagining large industries such as finance, digital platforms, metaverses, entertainment, gaming, and art by enabling digital value transfer with blockchain technology. For disruptive innovators who seek breakthrough growth and 100x+ outcomes, Decasonic is the long-term partner to help build a better tomorrow, faster."
"Paul brings a stellar career track record of product-led growth, relationships with outlier founders, and successful venture and digital assets investments to his leadership role at Decasonic," said Tony Pantuso, a Decasonic Advisory Committee Member and former institutional investor at State Street Corporation and General Electric. "His intrinsic knowledge of blockchain and deep understanding of their real-world applications uniquely position him to be a great value-add investor in this innovation economy."
Over his two decades in investing in early-stage technologies, Hsu has invested in over 100 companies and tokens. Decasonic applies proven frameworks for product-market fit and growth execution to accelerate and scale portfolio companies.
"Paul is a business and product visionary for blockchain technology," Allister Lam, CTO and Venture Partner at Decasonic and former two-decade leader of technology and engineering at DoubleClick and Google. "Having known Paul since our undergraduate days at Yale, as well as having built some of the world's most exciting products in cloud myself, I can attest that Paul brings the right expertise to fuel an extraordinary future. His approach to partnering with entrepreneurs speeds exponential growth with systematic blockchain product development."
About Decasonic
Decasonic is the venture and digital assets fund building blockchain innovation. We draw on our decades of experience as tech investors and operators to help founders in blockchain accelerate product-market fit and scale growth. As believers, builders, and investors in blockchain since 2013, we've engineered a systematic approach to iconic growth – with people, data, and relationships as the north stars of our fund. Visit http://www.decasonic.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Michelle Smyth, Spring Marketing Group, 773-972-2285, msmyth@springmarketinggroup.com
SOURCE Decasonic