CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decasonic, the venture and digital assets fund building blockchain and web3 innovation, is pleased to announce today that Alejandro Ballesteros has joined the fund as a Venture Associate. Ballesteros will build alongside founders to support investment and operating activities across Web3, while identifying valuable opportunities in the blockchain industry.
Ballesteros joins Decasonic as an experienced mechanical engineer with a strong background in fixed income trading. While studying at Stanford University, he applied mathematics, science, and technology to solve modern social problems, which allows him to leverage his technical skills and user-centric perspective to build and invest in powerful blockchain use cases that drive social progress. As a fixed income trader, Ballesteros brings programming skills and a deep understanding of global macroeconomic markets, as well as the use of statistical research to investigate market patterns that resulted in successful trading strategies.
"Alejandro adds significant value to our venture deal sourcing and evaluation process, digital assets trading and market research," said Paul Hsu, Founder and CEO, Decasonic. "His ferocious drive to continuously deep-dive into the newest programming languages, tech stacks, applications, and white papers enable him to understand the blockchain space at an expert level."
At Decasonic, Alejandro will leverage his technical skills to tackle powerful blockchain use cases alongside founders using the most cutting edge tech stacks, while building a strong network with outlier founders through Web3 channels.
"My programming and technical expertise brings a diverse perspective to Decasonic that will allow the fund to reap the benefits of understanding the newest technology to a level that few do," said Ballesteros. "I'm honored to work closely with Paul and learn from his deep knowledge of product and strategy, while also collaborating with founders using technology that solves human problems."
Decasonic recently closed its Disruptive Innovation Venture and Digital Assets Fund at $48.8 million with 88 investors. In addition to playing an active role advising and co-building with founders, Decasonic has made funding and advisory investments in over a dozen pre-seed and seed-stage companies and token projects in blockchain, DeFi, gaming, metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and Web3.
About Decasonic
Decasonic is the venture and digital assets fund building blockchain innovation. We draw on our decades of experience as tech investors and operators to help founders in blockchain accelerate product-market fit and scale growth. As believers, builders, and investors in blockchain since 2013, we've engineered a systematic approach to iconic growth – with people, data, and relationships as the north stars of our fund. Visit http://www.decasonic.com to learn more.
