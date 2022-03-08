MIAMI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decent Labs, a web3 venture studio, launches their initial project under the banner of Decent DAO, Fractal, a framework for developers to utilize in building, funding, and scaling the organizations of the future.
"We see Fractal as imperative in proving DAOs are superior to traditional corporate structures just as cryptocurrency has proven superior to fiat." expressed Parker McCurley, Co-Founder and CEO of Decent Labs. "It's clear that the decentralized governance inherent to DAOs will enable them to supplant the corporate structures currently forming today's workplace environments, but in order for this shift to become reality, developers need easy-to-deploy tooling. That's where Fractal comes in—providing developers and non-technical founders alike with the building, funding, and scaling tools they need to make DAOs the future of work."
DAOs built with Fractal are governed by a voting token with protocols for optimistic governance, fundraising, vesting, payroll, liquidity incentives, and more. Fractal provides this expansive toolset and support structure to empower communities to launch successful projects of their own design, without the need for outside influencers or private oversight. Targeting all builders from basement hackers to high-profile leaders, Fractal is an open and equitable framework that gives every contributor an equal seat at the table.
For media inquiries, please contact Jonathan Duran at (310) 260-7901 or Jonathan(at)MelrosePR(dot)com
About Decent Labs
Decent Labs is a Web3-focused venture studio that aims to create a more equitable society by building groundbreaking projects with decentralization and transparency at their core. Since 2017, Decent Labs has incubated over 30 products in its design & technology agency, with customers including Celsius, Portis, and BRD, the latter of which was acquired by Coinbase. Decent Labs recently launched Decent DAO, and now functions to identify gaps in digital financial markets and develop solutions from the ground up, from vision through development, design, launch, and scale.
